Ushuaïa Ibiza Line-Up Welcomes Maceo Plex, J Balvin, DJ Snake and Ozuna

As Ibiza’s summer season reaches full speed, Ushuaïa Ibiza continues to cement its reputation as one of the island’s most influential music destinations. Over the coming days, the world-famous open-air venue will host an exceptional series of events featuring Maceo Plex, J Balvin, DJ Snake, and Ozuna, bringing together some of the biggest names in electronic music, house, tech house, and Latin urban music.

Maceo Plex Headlines ANTS at Ushuaïa Ibiza

The iconic ANTS residency returns on Saturday, June 20, with a line-up designed to showcase the cutting edge of the underground scene. Making his highly anticipated ANTS debut, Maceo Plex leads a stellar roster alongside Fleur Shore, Francisco Allendes, Joe Rolét, and Raul Rodriguez.

This season, ANTS has embraced a renewed focus on what has always defined the brand: music-first experiences, authentic underground culture, and the collective energy of The Colony, the loyal community that gathers every Saturday beneath Ushuaïa Ibiza’s spectacular stage.

Ushuaïa Ibiza.

With a soundtrack spanning house, tech house, minimal house, and contemporary UK house influences, ANTS continues to evolve while remaining true to the underground DNA that has made it one of Ibiza’s most respected club brands. Thousands of clubbers are expected to gather under the Balearic sky for another unforgettable celebration of electronic music.

J Balvin and DJ Snake Bring Back ‘Pardon My Spanish’

On Sunday, June 21, J Balvin and DJ Snake return to Ushuaïa Ibiza for the second and final edition of ‘Pardon My Spanish’, one of the most talked-about concepts of the 2026 summer season.

Following its successful world premiere, the collaborative project reunites two global music powerhouses whose influence extends far beyond their respective genres. The concept blends reggaeton, electronic music, Latin hits, urban sounds, and festival-scale production into a unique experience that reflects the listening habits of a generation without musical boundaries.

More than a one-off performance, ‘Pardon My Spanish’ represents the shared vision of two artists who have helped redefine contemporary global music. Before embarking on its international journey, the project returns to Ibiza for one final night at the venue where it all began.

Ozuna Continues Una Aventura World Tour in Ibiza

The week’s musical journey continues on Tuesday, June 23, when Ozuna returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza for the penultimate show of his exclusive island residency as part of the Una Aventura World Tour.

After launching the tour in Ibiza, the Puerto Rican superstar is set to reunite with thousands of fans from around the world for another night celebrating some of the biggest anthems in contemporary Latin music. Inspired by his hit single “Una Aventura,” the tour pays tribute to the deep connection Ozuna has built with audiences throughout more than a decade at the top of the global music industry.

Known for billions of streams, international awards, and collaborations with artists including Shakira, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and David Guetta, Ozuna remains one of the most influential figures in modern Latin music.

With only two Ibiza dates remaining on June 23 and June 30, fans have one of their last opportunities to experience a production that will continue across Europe and Latin America before reaching major stages around the world.

Together, ANTS, ‘Pardon My Spanish,’ and Ozuna’s Una Aventura World Tour reinforce Ushuaïa Ibiza’s status as a leading global entertainment venue, attracting music lovers from across the world and further establishing Ibiza as the epicentre of international nightlife and live music experiences.