Ibiza Pride 2026 Kicks Off in Sant Antoni with Music, Drag Performances and LGBTQ+ Celebration by the Sea

Ibiza Pride 2026 officially began this Saturday in Sant Antoni de Portmany, transforming the popular s’Arenal Beach into a vibrant gathering place dedicated to LGBTQ+ visibility, diversity, inclusion and equality.

The opening day of one of the island’s most anticipated LGBTQ+ festivals in Ibiza featured a mix of live entertainment, wellness activities and community-focused experiences, attracting residents, visitors and festival participants to the seafront venue.

The highlight of the day was the Diversity Celebration Gala, a free open-air event that combined live music, DJ performances, drag shows, dance routines and artistic performances against the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea.

The beachfront event created a festive yet meaningful atmosphere, reinforcing Ibiza Pride’s message of inclusion and equal rights while celebrating diversity through culture and artistic expression.

Live Music, Drag Artists and Performances Take Center Stage

The gala featured performances by Soraya Naoyin, Umen, Amrick Channa, Elvis, Dave Urania, Gorrion DJ, Antonio Balibrea, Mikey Slade b2b Andrea Scarpa, Yolanda Crespo and Open Minds, all contributing to a programme designed to showcase diverse artistic voices and creative expression.

According to the event organizers, the lineup was carefully curated to celebrate diversity through multiple forms of art, music and performance while promoting visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ibiza Pride Highlights the Importance of LGBTQ+ Rights

Speaking during the event, Ibiza Pride Director Antonio Balibrea emphasized the festival’s advocacy mission alongside its cultural and entertainment programme.

“Every stage, every artist and every activity at Ibiza Pride represents the same idea: defending the right of all people to live and express themselves without fear,” he said.

His remarks reinforced the festival’s commitment to promoting LGBTQ+ rights, equality, acceptance and freedom of expression.

Wellness and Community Activities Opened the Festival

The programme began earlier in the day with ‘One Day on the Beach’, a wellness-focused initiative designed to encourage community interaction and connection with Ibiza’s natural surroundings.

Participants enjoyed a communal lunch featuring vegetarian paella made with locally sourced ingredients, creating a relaxed and welcoming environment for attendees to meet and connect.

The afternoon continued with ‘Meditasiesta’, a guided relaxation experience led by Lotus Imane that combined yoga, mindfulness and Tibetan singing bowls on the beach.

Later, attendees took part in ‘Speed Friendly by Orlander’, an activity aimed at fostering new friendships and social connections among festivalgoers.

As the sun began to set, the beach hosted ‘Static Dance on the Beach’, an immersive music and movement experience by the Mediterranean that served as a transition into the evening’s Diversity Celebration Gala.

Ibiza Pride 2026 Continues with Cultural and Educational Events

With its opening event in Sant Antoni, Ibiza Pride 2026 launched a programme that combines entertainment, culture, wellness and social advocacy, reinforcing its position as one of the most significant LGBTQ+ events in the Balearic Islands.

The festival will continue on June 9 with ‘The Birth of Pride’, a talk presented by Vicente Torregrosa at the Casal d’Igualtat in Ibiza Town, exploring the history and evolution of the global Pride movement.