Ibiza Pride 2026 Announces Dates and New Program Highlights for Its Biggest LGBTQ+ Celebration Yet

Ibiza Pride 2026 will return from June 6 to June 13, bringing a diverse week-long program focused on LGBTQ+ rights, visibility, inclusion, culture, wellbeing, community engagement, and celebration. Organizers have unveiled several new experiences alongside the traditional events that have helped establish Ibiza as one of Europe’s leading LGBTQ+ travel destinations.

The event will take place across multiple venues in Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni, combining cultural activities, historical memory initiatives, performing arts, music, emotional wellbeing programs, and the highly anticipated Grand LGBTQ+ Pride March, scheduled for Saturday, June 13.

New Experiences Debut at Ibiza Pride 2026

One of the most anticipated additions is “One Day on the Beach,” a community-focused event that will officially launch Ibiza Pride on June 6 at s’Arenal Beach in Sant Antoni.

Designed around themes of connection, sustainability, wellbeing, and community spirit, the beachfront gathering offers a fresh way to celebrate Pride while embracing Ibiza’s natural environment.

Activities include:

A community vegetarian paella lunch featuring locally sourced Ibiza products, with proceeds supporting local associations.

featuring locally sourced Ibiza products, with proceeds supporting local associations. A wellness session led by Lotus Imane , featuring meditation, Tibetan singing bowls, and yoga.

, featuring meditation, Tibetan singing bowls, and yoga. Speed Friendly by Orlander , an emotional connection experience hosted by Sergio Toyos.

, an emotional connection experience hosted by Sergio Toyos. A sunset Static Dance on the Beach, combining Afrohouse music, mindful movement, and connection with nature.

The day will conclude with the Diversity Celebration Gala, also taking place at s’Arenal Beach.

Ibiza Pride Expands Its Focus on Mental Health and Wellbeing

According to Antonio Balibrea, director of Ibiza Pride, the event continues to evolve beyond celebration alone.

“Pride must remain a tool for visibility and advocacy, but it should also be a space for care and wellbeing. This year we want to reinforce that message: celebrating while building community, respecting the environment, and openly discussing mental health.”

Reflecting this vision, Ibiza Pride 2026 introduces “Atmanity Flow,” a new wellbeing experience taking place on June 11 at the Casal d’Igualtat in Ibiza Town.

The session is designed for men seeking to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and share experiences in a safe and conscious environment. Through movement, self-awareness exercises, and group connection, participants will explore mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing.

The experience will be facilitated by professional coach Pedro Serrano and holistic wellness specialist Roberto Regal, a yoga teacher and expert in sound healing and body therapies.

“Girls’ Night” Brings LGBTQ+ Comedy and Female Empowerment to Ibiza Pride

Also debuting this year is “Girls’ Night” (Noche de Chicas), a comedy and entertainment show starring Sil de Castro at Can Ventosa Theatre on June 11.

The performance blends stand-up comedy, audience interaction, karaoke, and feminist humor, creating a vibrant space dedicated to female visibility, empowerment, and LGBTQ+ celebration.

Key Events During Ibiza Pride 2026

Alongside its new additions, the festival’s schedule includes several flagship events:

“The Birth of Pride” , a historical talk by Vicente Torregrosa on June 9.

, a historical talk by Vicente Torregrosa on June 9. The Grand Opening Speech (Pregón) on June 10 at Portal de ses Taules.

on June 10 at Portal de ses Taules. The theatrical performance “On Hold” on June 12.

on June 12. The Grand LGBTQ+ Pride March on June 13 through the streets of Ibiza Town, culminating at the Corsairs Monument Visibility Stage.

Ibiza Strengthens Its Position as a Global LGBTQ+ Destination

Organizers say Ibiza Pride 2026 continues its long-term mission of reinforcing Ibiza’s international reputation as a premier LGBTQ+ destination, promoting values of freedom, diversity, respect, equality, and coexistence.

Under the campaign message “Ibiza, Where the Rainbow Begins,” the event seeks to showcase the island as a welcoming space for visitors from around the world.

As Balibrea concludes: