Ibiza Fashion Show to Turn Reina Sofía Park into a Candlelit Runway

The third edition will showcase Ibiza-based talent, live music and a unique fusion of fashion and art, alongside a charity bar raising funds for Addif

Reina Sofía Park in Ibiza will be transformed into a spectacular open-air fashion runway on September 19, when Ibiza Fashion Show returns for its third edition.

The event will bring together fashion, art, craftsmanship and live music in an atmospheric setting illuminated by hundreds of candles. Rather than using a conventional raised catwalk, the runway will be installed at ground level, allowing the audience to experience the designs at close range.

Supported by the Ibiza Town Council and the Consell de Ibiza, the event aims to provide a platform for local designers, artists and creative professionals, while creating opportunities for collaboration between people working across different artistic disciplines.

The runway will feature independent fashion, handmade garments, jewellery, millinery and accessories, alongside a variety of artistic creations.

Among the participating designers and fashion labels are Ludomina, Claudia Alba, Ñandutí Ibiza, Carolina Guna Couture, Mogardo Ibiza, Stuff2Much, Beau Hats and Morelka Studio, together with other local creative projects.

Jewellery and accessories will also play an important role, with pieces by Granvar, Amé Dorée and Abrazo Ibiza incorporated into the evening’s different looks.

When Paintings Leave the Gallery for the Runway

One of the most distinctive elements of this year’s Ibiza Fashion Show will come from Ibizan artist, writer and model Mireia Colomar Guasch.

For the first time, some of her paintings will leave the walls and become part of the fashion show itself. Models will carry the artworks along the runway while wearing outfits inspired by the colours, emotions and visual language of each painting.

Colomar will take part both as an artist and as a model. Her presentation will also draw attention to her personal experience with Lyme disease, which has become an important source of artistic expression and is explored in her autobiographical book, Maldito Lyme.

The evening’s soundtrack will come from Clün, with a live performance presented by Eivissa Daurada and integrated into a production created specifically for the setting of Reina Sofía Park.

Alex Minchiotti with Marta Rojo at the Ibiza Fashion Show presentation. | Ibiza Fashion Show

From a Small Idea to a Showcase for Ibiza’s Creative Talent

Marta Rojo, founder and organiser of Ibiza Fashion Show, says the project began three years ago with a simple idea: bringing together creative talent and providing it with a space in which to be seen.

Since then, the event has grown to involve institutions, businesses, designers, artists, models, photographers and technical professionals.

“It doesn’t matter whether each person contributes a lot or a little; what matters is that we all add something.”

The organisers say this collaborative approach has become one of the defining characteristics of the event, bringing together different parts of Ibiza’s creative community in a single production.

A Charity Bar Supporting Addif

This year’s event will also have a strong charitable dimension, thanks to the involvement of the Association of Adapted Sport of Ibiza and Formentera (Addif).

The organisation will run a charity bar throughout the evening, with the money raised going towards supporting its work promoting adapted and inclusive sport across the Pitiusas.

The fashion show will also rely on a large production team, including hair and make-up professionals, technical crews, models, photographers, videographers and content creators.

Free Entry to Ibiza Fashion Show 2026

Ibiza Fashion Show 2026 will open its doors at 7:30 p.m. on September 19.

Admission will be free until capacity is reached, while visitors who want to guarantee a seat can reserve one for €15.

Reserved seats are available through Fourvenues, via the link published on the official Ibiza Fashion Show Instagram profile.

With its combination of fashion, visual art, live music and social commitment, the third edition of Ibiza Fashion Show aims to turn Reina Sofía Park into one of the island’s most distinctive cultural settings for an evening celebrating Ibiza’s creative talent.