Ethical Fashion, Biotechnology and Conservation Take Center Stage at Bibo Park: Key Highlights of Ibiza Fashion Festival Limited 2026

Ibiza is preparing to host a new edition of Ibiza Fashion Festival Limited, the international platform dedicated to ethical fashion, sustainability and responsible luxury, founded in 2013 by London-based stylist Karen Windle. Over the years, the initiative has established itself as a benchmark for sustainable luxury in Ibiza, thanks to its pioneering annual runway show and its online shopping experience focused exclusively on sustainable fashion brands.

The upcoming edition will take place on June 11, 2026, at Bibo Park, an innovative venue dedicated to sustainability, technology and future-focused solutions. For the second consecutive year, the festival will merge fashion, environmental awareness and biotechnology in a unique setting designed to inspire a more conscious future.

Since its launch, the festival has promoted a model committed to environmental responsibility and conscious consumerism. For more than six years, the organization has maintained a strict zero single-use plastic policy and has exclusively used vegan, organic and cruelty-free beauty products across all productions.

The project was originally created to reduce the environmental impact generated by fast fashion waste in Ibiza. To achieve this, the platform encourages a sustainable mindset rooted in the protection of Ibiza’s unique ecosystem and the coexistence between ethical luxury products and the island’s natural environment.

No Animal-Derived Materials

Ibiza Fashion Festival Limited is also developing a pilot project aimed at removing unsold fashion stock from Ibiza retail stores and replacing it with more sustainable alternatives. Companies interested in participating are invited to request further information directly from the organization.

The platform has also achieved several international milestones within the ethical fashion industry. In 2025, the festival became the first fashion show in the world to join PETA’s Feather Free pledge and the first to adopt a global wool-free commitment. The initiative follows a clear policy: no leather, no feathers, no fur and no wool.

During the event, visitors will also discover innovative biotechnology projects developed at Bibo Park, including the Plant Piano, Bioo Panels and Bioo Sensors. These technologies explore new forms of interaction between nature, energy and sustainable innovation through environmentally friendly systems.

Part of the initiative will additionally support the protection and conservation of native flora in the Pityusic Islands, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and the preservation of Ibiza’s natural heritage.

As demand for ethical luxury experiences and sustainable fashion events continues to grow globally, Ibiza Fashion Festival Limited strengthens Ibiza’s position as a leading destination for eco-conscious luxury, green innovation and responsible tourism in the Mediterranean.