Ibiza Parador Reaches 94% Occupancy as Paradores Reports Record Summer

The Dalt Vila hotel outperformed the national network average of more than 86%, while Paradores closed July and August with record revenue exceeding €80 million

The Parador de Ibiza ended the two busiest months of the summer season with an impressive 94% occupancy rate in July and August, comfortably above the average of more than 86% recorded across the Paradores network.

The figures confirm the strong performance of the historic hotel in Dalt Vila, which continues to establish itself during its first year of operation. Its occupancy rate has remained above 88% since opening, highlighting the strong demand for accommodation at the iconic hilltop property.

Ibiza’s results form part of a record-breaking summer for Paradores de Turismo, which generated more than €80 million in revenue during July and August—the highest figure ever recorded by the state-owned hotel group for these two months.

Across the entire network, guests occupied more than 295,000 rooms during July and August, approximately 11,000 more than during the same period in 2025.

August was once again the busiest month, with average occupancy reaching 90.8%, up 0.7 percentage points from August 2025. Revenue also increased by 8% year-on-year.

The Parador de Ibiza therefore ranks among the network’s strongest performers this summer, although the highest occupancy rates were recorded at properties in other parts of Spain.

International Guests Increase

International tourism accounted for 31.2% of Paradores’ guests during July and August, a slight increase compared with the same period in 2025.

The United Kingdom remained the company’s leading international market, followed by the United States, whose share of visitors increased particularly strongly during the summer months.

Paradores also highlighted the performance of its gastronomy offering. Restaurants across the network served approximately 400,000 meals, around 3,000 more than during the previous summer, helping to drive the overall increase in revenue.

Northern Spain Leads Occupancy Rates

Looking at the different regions, northern Spain once again recorded the highest average occupancy, reaching 91.4%. That represents an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared with the summer of 2025.

The Canary Islands also posted a significant improvement, with average occupancy rising from 74% last summer to 80% this year.

The figures underline the strong performance of Paradores across a wide range of destinations, from historic cities and heritage sites to coastal and island locations.

Paradores Sets New Summer Revenue Record

Paradores president Raquel Sánchez said the latest results demonstrate that the company can continue to grow while maintaining its commitment to heritage tourism and the geographical distribution of visitors.

The public hotel group currently operates 99 properties, with 70% located in municipalities with fewer than 35,000 inhabitants.

This model allows Paradores to combine accommodation in historic and architecturally significant buildings with a strategy aimed at spreading tourism beyond Spain’s busiest destinations.

Guest Satisfaction Also Improves

Paradores also reported an improvement in customer satisfaction and online reputation during the summer.

Its online reputation index reached 88.3%, 0.6 percentage points higher than in 2025. Meanwhile, guests rated their overall stay at an average of 4.60 out of 5.

Among the aspects receiving the strongest evaluations were the locations of the hotels, the quality of staff service and the distinctive character of the buildings.

For the Parador de Ibiza, the results represent a particularly strong start to its first year, with the Dalt Vila property maintaining occupancy levels significantly above the national network average during one of the busiest periods of the Spanish tourism calendar.