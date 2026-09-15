The programme will run from September 16 to 24 and will include the first Child Road Safety Conference, as well as a simulated crash involving a school bus and a car

The Santa Eulària Town Council will hold a new edition of European Mobility Week from September 16 to 24, with a programme focused on promoting safer and more sustainable mobility among schoolchildren, older residents and families.

The main new feature this year will be the 1st Child Road Safety Conference, a two-day event bringing together local police officers and professionals from different fields to address how children can be better protected while travelling by car or school transport, as well as how to respond effectively when an accident occurs.

European Mobility Week programme begins on September 16

The programme will officially begin on September 16, marking the start of European Mobility Week in Santa Eulària.

On September 18 at 10 a.m., the Club de Majors de Santa Eulària will host a road safety talk aimed at older people.

The session will cover essential traffic signs and road regulations, as well as everyday situations that can pose additional risks for older people during their daily journeys.

Family cycling route and safe school journeys

On Sunday, September 20, families will be able to take part in a rural cycling route starting at 10 a.m. from Santa Eulària Town Hall and passing through different parts of the municipality.

The activity is designed to encourage safer cycling, promote more sustainable forms of transport and help reduce reliance on private cars.

The focus will shift to schoolchildren on September 21 and 22, with the return of the Safe School Routes initiative.

On Monday, pupils from Sant Ciriac and Santa Eulària schools will take part, departing at 8:30 a.m. from Plaça del Cañón and at 8:45 a.m. from the Town Hall, respectively.

On Tuesday, pupils from s’Arabí School will join the initiative, leaving from Plaça Juanito Riera at 8:45 a.m.

During these supervised walking routes, pupils will learn basic road safety skills alongside officers from the Santa Eulària Local Police. The children will be taught how to recognise common traffic situations, identify potential hazards and make safer decisions on their journey to school.

Two-day conference focuses on child road safety

One of the highlights of this year’s programme will take place on September 23 and 24, when Santa Eulària hosts its 1st Child Road Safety Conference.

The event is organised by the Town Council in collaboration with the Association of Road Safety and Education Technicians of the Balearic Islands (ATESVIB).

The training is primarily aimed at road safety education officers from the local police forces of Ibiza and Formentera, but it is also open to road safety and traffic professionals, emergency personnel, healthcare workers and parents of children attending schools across the island.

The sessions will be delivered by technicians from the Smart Baby Foundation, an organisation specialising in child road safety and the rescue of children involved in road traffic accidents.

The programme will address the correct use of Child Restraint Systems (CRS) in cars and coaches, as well as emergency response and rescue procedures when children or pets are involved in a traffic accident.

The first day will take place on September 23 from 9 a.m. at the Jesús Auditorium. The training will combine theoretical content with practical exercises involving different types of Child Restraint Systems and 15 training scenarios, allowing participants to practise correct installation and respond to a range of potential situations.

School bus crash simulation to test emergency response

The second day, September 24, will feature one of the most significant exercises of the entire programme: a simulated collision between a school bus and a car.

The emergency drill will also include a simulated fire on board the school bus, requiring participants to coordinate the evacuation of children and provide assistance to the occupants of the car.

The exercise is intended to replicate a complex emergency situation as realistically as possible, allowing the different professionals involved to test coordination, evacuation and rescue procedures when children are among those affected.

After the simulation, participants will carry out a joint assessment of the response. The review will focus on identifying potential areas for improvement, sharing conclusions and assessing the effectiveness of the intervention before the conference officially concludes.

How to register for the Child Road Safety Conference

Anyone interested in attending the 1st Child Road Safety Conference can register by contacting ATESVIB via email at atesvib@gmail.com.

The initiative forms part of Santa Eulària’s broader commitment to safer, more sustainable and more inclusive mobility, combining practical road safety training with activities designed to encourage walking and cycling among residents and schoolchildren.