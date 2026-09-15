Sant Miquel Celebrates Its Festivities with More Than a Month of Music, Tradition, Sport and Family Activities

The programme runs until October 18 and features ball pagès, live concerts, a correfoc, walks, theatre, magic shows and activities for all ages

Sant Miquel de Balansat is celebrating more than a month of activities for its annual patron saint festivities. The Sant Joan de Labritja Town Council and the Sant Miquel Festivities Committee have unveiled this year’s programme, bringing together Ibiza’s traditions, live music, sport, culture and family entertainment through to October 18.

The presentation also revealed this year’s official festive image, which will feature throughout the programme and on the commemorative T-shirts produced for the celebrations. The design incorporates references to Sant Miquel and its surrounding landscape, highlighting the village’s local identity.

Following the first events held last weekend, the programme continues on Saturday, September 19, with the Compak Sporting Training Session and the traditional Ballada al Pi d’en Basuró. The event will feature ball pagès, traditional games, competitions and other activities celebrating local heritage.

The following day, Sunday, September 20, Sant Miquel will host the Official Compak Sporting Championship.

A Night of Live Music and Tributes

One of the key weekends of the festivities arrives on Saturday, September 26.

The day will begin with the Sant Miquel Walk, setting off from the village church and heading towards Port de Sant Miquel. The celebrations will then continue into the evening with a series of live musical performances.

From 8:30 p.m., the band Esta me la sé will take the stage with a selection of Spanish pop hits spanning the 2000s to the present day.

They will be followed by Cacho a Cacho, performing a tribute to Spanish rock duo Estopa, before DJ Showkats brings the night to a close.

Ball Pagès, Procession and Correfoc on the Main Feast Day

Tuesday, September 29, will be the main day of the festivities and the occasion when Sant Miquel celebrates its patron saint’s day with its most traditional programme.

The celebrations will begin with a grand peal of church bells, followed by a solemn Mass and religious procession. After the religious ceremonies, the Colla de Balansat will perform ball pagès, one of the most distinctive expressions of Ibiza’s traditional culture.

The evening programme will continue with a live performance by Groove Garage.

The day will end with a spectacular correfoc, performed by the local dimonis i bruixes group Es Mals Esperits, bringing fire, music and traditional folklore to the celebrations.

More Festivities Continue Throughout October

The programme continues into October, with Saturday, October 3, featuring an open day at the municipal swimming pool alongside the third edition of the Balansat Balla Festival.

Sunday, October 4, will be dedicated particularly to older residents, with a full day of activities including Mass, ball pagès, a community lunch, children’s entertainment, theatre and Electro Bingo.

Activities Continue Until October 18

Sant Miquel’s festivities will officially run until Sunday, October 18.

The closing day will feature the presentation of Penya Independent’s 2026/27 squad, a Regional División de Honor football match, a large Argentine barbecue and the presentation of the club’s different teams.

The wider programme also includes a range of activities taking place over the coming weeks, including magic and illusion shows, open-air cinema, Pilates, yoga and other recreational events.

With activities aimed at children, young people, adults and older residents, the programme offers a broad mix of entertainment and community events designed to bring the village together.

The Sant Joan de Labritja Town Council has thanked the Sant Miquel Festivities Committee for its work, as well as the associations, organisations, local businesses, companies and individuals who have contributed to the programme.

According to the council, the celebrations aim to keep local traditions alive while strengthening connections between different generations and encouraging residents and visitors to take part in the social and cultural life of Sant Miquel.