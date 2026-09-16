Ibiza Balloon Festival Returns with Sunrise Flights and Night Glow in Ses Variades

The event will take place from September 18 to 20, with all activities free to attend and international hot-air balloon teams taking part

The Ibiza Balloon Festival will return for its second edition from September 18 to 20, bringing three days of hot-air balloon flights at sunrise, family activities and the spectacular Ibiza Night Glow at Ses Variades in Sant Antoni on Saturday evening.

The event will be completely free, offering residents and visitors the chance to watch a fleet of hot-air balloons take to the skies over Ibiza, as well as experience an evening show combining light, music and colour.

Hot-Air Balloons Take to the Sky at Sunrise

Each morning, the pilots will begin with a briefing at 6 a.m., when they will assess the wind and weather conditions before deciding the exact launch location.

From around 7 a.m., the teams will begin assembling and inflating the balloons. Visitors will be able to watch the preparation process from close by as the colourful balloons gradually take shape.

The mass flight will take place between approximately 7:45 and 8:30 a.m., coinciding with sunrise. Once the balloons have landed, the teams will pack up their equipment and leave the area.

Flights will not be available for general sale because of the limited capacity of the balloon baskets. However, the organisers have held competitions through social media, giving selected participants the opportunity to experience Ibiza from the air.

Ibiza Night Glow Brings the Balloons Back to the Ground

The festival’s main evening event, the Ibiza Night Glow, will take place at Ses Variades on Saturday, September 19, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

During the show, the balloons will remain on the ground while their burners illuminate them from within, creating a spectacular display choreographed to music.

The result is an immersive combination of light, sound and colour, with the hot-air balloons becoming the centrepiece of the evening.

The Night Glow programme will begin at 6 p.m. with DJ Cris 44, while younger visitors can enjoy activities including Cachirulo and face painting.

At 8 p.m., an acrobatic performance will take place, followed at 8:30 p.m. by the main light and sound show featuring the balloons.

The evening will continue at 9 p.m. with a performance by Maik & Reya.

Family Activities, Food Trucks and an Exhibition

The festival has been designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, combining the balloon displays with a range of family-friendly activities.

Throughout the Night Glow event, a dedicated food truck area will offer a selection of food, drinks, coffee and sweet treats.

An exhibition area will also be open to visitors between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., providing an additional attraction during the afternoon programme.

The organisers say the aim is to create a different kind of visual experience, placing the balloons at the heart of a celebration designed to be enjoyed with family and friends.

International Pilots and a Festival with Ambition to Grow

The Ibiza Balloon Festival will feature pilots with extensive international experience.

According to the organisers, the event has been created with the ambition of growing into an annual fixture on Ibiza’s events calendar and attracting visitors from different parts of the world.

At the same time, the festival aims to strengthen the island’s local identity and sense of community, creating an event that combines international participation with Ibiza’s own character.

Safety and Sustainability at the Heart of the Event

The organisers have also emphasised their strong commitment to safety and sustainability.

Particular attention will be paid to protecting Ibiza’s natural environment throughout the three-day festival, with the organisers highlighting the importance of ensuring that the event respects the island and its surroundings.

All Festival Activities Are Free

Throughout the three-day event, residents and visitors will be able to attend all scheduled activities free of charge.

From watching the balloons inflate in the early morning to seeing them rise above Ibiza at sunrise and experiencing the spectacular Night Glow at Ses Variades, the festival offers a series of free experiences designed to bring people together and showcase Ibiza from a different perspective.

The Ibiza Balloon Festival aims to make hot-air ballooning one of the most striking visual experiences of the island’s late-summer events calendar, combining international ballooning, family entertainment and an unforgettable display in the Ibiza sky.