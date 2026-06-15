DJ Snake is celebrating his birthday in Ibiza just days before taking the stage alongside J Balvin for the highly anticipated launch of Pardon My Spanish at Ushuaïa Ibiza. The French hitmaker and the Colombian reggaeton icon will headline the first of two exclusive performances scheduled for June 14 and June 21, bringing together two of the most influential names in global music.

The artists arrived on the island ahead of the opening show and marked DJ Snake’s birthday with a private gathering at the luxury villa where they are staying. The celebration brought together close friends and collaborators, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming Ibiza appearances.

In one of the Instagram Stories shared by DJ Snake, Colombian vallenato singer Cayito Dangond, a longtime friend of J Balvin, can be seen improvising a birthday serenade for the French producer. Sharing the moment with his followers, DJ Snake captioned the video with the message: “My familia colombiana,” highlighting the strong bond between the artists and their inner circle.

With Pardon My Spanish, DJ Snake and J Balvin are introducing a completely new live entertainment concept in Ibiza, designed to move beyond the traditional DJ set or concert format. The project focuses on energy, spontaneity, audience connection, and immersive dancefloor experiences, creating an atmosphere where the crowd becomes an essential part of the show.

The new concept aims to break away from the conventional lineup-driven model that dominates electronic music events, offering instead a unique experience centered on collective celebration, cultural fusion, and unforgettable nightlife moments. As anticipation builds, the collaboration between DJ Snake and J Balvin is already emerging as one of the standout attractions of the 2026 Ibiza summer season.