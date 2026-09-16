Mysterious Azerbaijani Government A340-600 Sparks Interest at Ibiza Airport

The aircraft is one of the largest Airbus A340 variants and has previously been used by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, although there is no indication that he is aboard on this occasion

A large aircraft belonging to the Government of Azerbaijan has attracted attention at Ibiza Airport this Tuesday, where it is currently parked for reasons that have not been publicly disclosed.

The aircraft is an Airbus A340-600, the longest variant of the A340 family ever produced by Airbus. Its distinctive Azerbaijani government livery has made it particularly noticeable on the airport apron.

Several black vans were seen assisting the aircraft while it was parked.

Asked about the presence of the aircraft, AENA said it had no information about the passengers or the reason for their trip, leaving the purpose of the visit unclear.

An Aircraft Previously Used by Azerbaijan’s President

The A340-600 has previously been used for some official trips by Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan. However, there is currently no indication that Aliyev is travelling aboard the aircraft during its stay in Ibiza.

On Tuesday, September 15, Aliyev was in Baku, where he received Hakan Fidan, Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to the official website of the Azerbaijani presidency. The two officials discussed bilateral relations, strategic cooperation and regional issues.

The meeting provides a documented indication that the Azerbaijani president was carrying out official activities in the country’s capital on the same day that the aircraft was attracting attention in Ibiza.

Black vans with tinted windows next to the plane. | ​​D.I.

What Links the Azerbaijani President to Ibiza?

The best-known connection between Ilham Aliyev’s family and Ibiza is through his cousin Izzat Janim Javadova, better known by her stage name Mikaela Jav.

During the summer of 2015, the DJ organised a series of parties at an Ibiza nightlife venue under the name “Mikaela & Friends”, establishing a connection between the Azerbaijani family and the island’s international club scene.

Javadova and her husband later came under investigation in the United Kingdom over the receipt of more than €16 million from opaque sources, according to reports at the time by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The couple resolved the matter by agreeing to an asset-freezing order worth almost €5 million, according to the organisation’s reporting.

Why Is the Government Aircraft in Ibiza?

For now, the reason for the aircraft’s presence in Ibiza remains unknown.

Neither the passengers aboard the plane nor the purpose of the visit have been publicly identified. The presence of several vehicles around the aircraft has added to the interest surrounding its arrival, but there is no confirmed information linking the aircraft’s visit to any particular individual or event.

The aircraft itself is difficult to miss. The Airbus A340-600 is one of the largest four-engine passenger aircraft ever built, measuring more than 75 metres in length and standing out considerably from the smaller private jets that regularly operate through Ibiza Airport.

For the moment, the Azerbaijani government aircraft remains one of the most unusual visitors to the island’s airport, with its presence, passengers and purpose yet to be officially explained.