From Red Scorpionfish to Flaó: Gastro Ibiza Celebrates the Flavours of the Pitiusas

The fourth edition takes place on September 18 and 19 alongside the Ibiza Beer Fair, bringing together signature dishes, local wines and olive oils from twelve restaurants and food projects

The 4th Gastro Ibiza and Formentera Food Fair will bring together traditional and contemporary cuisine made with local Pitiusan produce at the Ibiza Fairgrounds on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19.

The event will once again take place alongside the 19th Ibiza Beer Fair, which will feature more than 200 national and international beer references.

Organised by Eventos Musicales Ibiza and Imam Comunicación, the event is mainly sponsored by the Consell de Ibiza, together with Ibiza Travel and Això Sí, és d’Eivissa!, as well as the Ibiza Town Council.

Together, the two fairs attract around 10,000 residents and visitors every year, turning the venue into a showcase for the island’s food and drink culture.

“Taste the Islands”: Four Chefs Showcase Pitiusan Produce

One of the highlights of the programme will be “Cómete las islas” (“Taste the Islands”), a gastronomic journey hosted by Celeste de la Banda.

Four chefs will prepare dishes showcasing ingredients from Ibiza and Formentera, accompanied by wines and olive oils produced on the islands.

Catalina Riera and Nuria Riera, from Ca n’Alfredo, will open the tasting experience with a traditional guisat de peix, a local fish stew, paired with Joan Benet olive oil and Can Rich wine.

From Formentera, David Reartes, chef of Dúo and Retro, will present a red scorpionfish sashimi, accompanied by Can Rich’s Blanc d’Àmfora wine and Ca na Platera olive oil. The dish will also be served with traditional xeixa and carob breads from Pomera.

Daniel Figueroa, chef and founder of Ficus, will reinterpret flavours from Ibiza’s traditional recipe book and local produce with Latin American influences. His creation will be paired with Ibizkus wine and organic olive oil from Can Miquel Guasch.

The fourth chef, Luciano D’Ambrosio, chef and owner of Trattoria del Mar and Bistró del Mar, will prepare a warm cream of Ibizan potatoes with crispy artichoke slices and island red prawn crudités, paired with Can Rich’s Negre d’Àmfora and Can Miquel Guasch olive oil.

Celeste de la Banda will host “Eat the Islands,” the grand showcooking event at the GastroIbz Fair | GastroIbz

Twelve Restaurants and Food Projects Bring Their Specialities

Away from the main stage, twelve restaurants, producers and food projects will serve their own creations throughout the fair.

First-time participants include La Gula, La Santería and S’Espardell.

S’Espardell will offer a squid and sobrasada croquette, while La Gula will bring its acclaimed Pecado Capital cheesecake, which was named Spain’s Best Innovative Cheesecake at The Champions Cheesecake competition in Leganés.

The restaurant will also unveil a new dessert inspired by flaó, Ibiza’s traditional cheesecake made with fresh cheese and mint.

Sa Trugeta will serve a pulled pork sandwich with caramelised onion, rocket and barbecue sauce.

Meanwhile, ice cream shop 97 12º will create a goat’s cheese and honey ice cream made with cheese from Ses Cabretes.

The cooperative produce area, supported by the Consell de Ibiza and Això Sí, és d’Eivissa!, will feature Carn & Coop and Agroeivissa, offering dishes including porc negre (black pig) burgers and chips made with Ibiza red potatoes.

The food offering will also include Jamones Los Andaluces, Camàlic, Can Mario, Ficus, Salewski and La Santería, which will serve a distinctive Spanish omelette topped with alioli, torreznos and lemon.

Sherium Group will manage the area dedicated to local drinks and wines.

Flavors of the Pitiusas Islands at the 4th GastroIbz Fair | Juan Carlos Florez

A New Charity Stand Supporting Fundación Conciencia

This year’s GastroIbz will also introduce a charity stand operated by Fundación Conciencia.

The Ibiza-based organisation develops social and environmental projects and supports people and families experiencing vulnerable circumstances.

Its presence adds a social dimension to an event centred on local food, producers and the island’s wider community.

Ibiza Wines and Olive Oils Take Centre Stage

The wines and olive oils of Ibiza and the Pitiusas will have a prominent role throughout the fair.

The wine selection will include references from Can Rich and Ibizkus, while local olive oils will be supplied by Joan Benet, Can Miquel Guasch and Ca na Platera.

The event takes place shortly after the 2026 grape harvest, a vintage affected by high temperatures that have made grape maturation more challenging.

It also comes just before the start of Ibiza’s olive harvest, which is expected to get underway with positive prospects.

Gastro Ibiza Opens on September 18

The official opening ceremony will take place on Friday, September 18, at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a performance by Sa Colla de sa Bodega, with actor David Pomar as host.

The “Cómete las islas” gastronomic experience will begin at 8 p.m.

The musical programme will continue throughout the fair with performances by DJs Miguel Vera, Sr. Cardona, Toni Torres, and Petit y Vázquez from La Movida Ibiza.

With its combination of traditional Pitiusan recipes, contemporary cuisine, local produce, wines, olive oils and live entertainment, Gastro Ibiza and Formentera aims to showcase the diversity and identity of the islands’ food culture.