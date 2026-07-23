Spain’s World Cup Winners Celebrate in Ibiza as Lamine Yamal Joins Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente and Mikel Oyarzabal

Ibiza has once again become the preferred summer destination for some of Spain’s biggest football stars. Following Spain’s FIFA World Cup triumph, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Marcos Llorente are spending their holidays on the Mediterranean island, celebrating the national team’s historic success before returning to club football.

One of the most talked-about moments of their stay came when Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente visited the renowned Casa Jondal restaurant, one of Ibiza’s most exclusive beachfront dining spots. As the two Spain internationals arrived, they were greeted with a spontaneous round of applause from diners and staff, reflecting the excitement surrounding the newly crowned world champions.

The warm welcome was captured in a video shared on Instagram, where the players can be seen entering the restaurant while receiving cheers, applause and messages of congratulations. Both footballers responded with smiles and gestures of appreciation before heading inside.

Fans Celebrate Spain’s World Cup Heroes

The video quickly gained traction across social media, with thousands of fans praising the emotional reception given to the Spanish internationals following their World Cup victory.

During their visit to Casa Jondal, Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente enjoyed a relaxed seafront lunch, while the Atlético de Madrid midfielder later shared a photo from the restaurant on his social media account, tagging the FC Barcelona forward.

Lamine Yamal Enjoys Ibiza Before Returning to Barcelona

Joining his international teammates is Lamine Yamal, the teenage sensation and one of FC Barcelona’s brightest young stars. The 18-year-old has also chosen Ibiza as the perfect place to unwind before returning for Barcelona’s pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Mikel Oyarzabal is also spending time on the island, although separately from the rest of the group. The Real Sociedad captain was spotted at one of Ibiza’s luxury marinas, where he happily posed for photographs with supporters who recognised him during his holiday.

Ibiza Remains a Favourite Destination for Elite Footballers

The presence of Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente and Mikel Oyarzabal once again highlights Ibiza’s reputation as one of Europe’s premier luxury holiday destinations for professional footballers. Every summer, the island’s beach clubs, fine dining restaurants, marinas and exclusive beaches attract elite athletes looking to relax after the demands of a long football season.