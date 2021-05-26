These are the requirements you need to consider when travelling to Ibiza from the mainland or abroad

What people are affected by the health control of airports and ports of the Balearic Islands?

All those people from other autonomous communities or autonomous cities with an accumulated incidence of 14 days more than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants who intend to enter the Balearic Islands by air or sea in accordance with the regulations. And foreigners coming from countries other than United Kingdom or in transit from Madrid or Barcelona from China , Australia , New Zealand , Singapore , Israel, South Korea, Thailand and Rwandaa, all of which Spain considers safe, according to a resolution published on 24 May in the Official State Gazette.

Does the health control also affect residents?

Yes, provided that the return to the Balearic Islands is after a trip of more than 72 hours , if they have not passed the coronavirus or received one or two doses of coronavirus at least fifteen days before starting the trip or come from an autonomous community with a cumulative incidence of 14 days greater than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

