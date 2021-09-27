Ibiza wants to position itself as a destination for conference tourism after pandemic

“Ibiza is proving to be one of the most attractive and dynamic European destinations for holding meetings and conventions. An internationally renowned island that is also positioned as a unique place for holding corporate events such as product presentations, congresses, conventions or employement incentives,” say the organisers.

These attractions include the fact that the island is only two hours by plane from an important list of European cities, with 300 days of sunshine a year, 200 kilometres of coastline, natural and cultural variety and an “incomparable” range of leisure activities.

For meetings, facilities such as the Palacio de Congresos, the Recinto Ferial, the Centro Cultural de Jesús and the recently inaugurated Caló de s’Oli Auditorium stand out. In addition, the island offers a top-quality hotel industry, with 8,000 rooms in 4 and 5 star hotels with facilities adapted to the MICE client , as well as agrotourism, beach clubs and unique buildings.