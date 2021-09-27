24.7 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Ibiza wants to position itself as a destination for conference tourism after pandemic

Ibiza Convention Bureau and the Palacio de Congresos organize the 'Ibiza MICE Summit' in October to publicize and promote the island's attractions

Fernando de Lama
Ibiza wants to position itself as a destination for conference tourism after pandemic
Entrance to the Santa Eulària Conference Centre, where the 'Ibiza MICE Summit' will be held. VICENT MARÍ.

Ibiza Convention Bureau and the Palacio de Congresos de Ibiza have organized the ‘Ibiza MICE Summit’ on October 19 with the aim of positioning the island as a destination for conferences, meetings, forums and events. It will be a space to publicise and promote Ibiza’s attractions for this segment, generate business opportunities for the island’s companies and establish it as a quality and more sustainable destination, according to the meeting’s report.

“Ibiza is proving to be one of the most attractive and dynamic European destinations for holding meetings and conventions. An internationally renowned island that is also positioned as a unique place for holding corporate events such as product presentations, congresses, conventions or employement incentives,” say the organisers.

These attractions include the fact that the island is only two hours by plane from an important list of European cities, with 300 days of sunshine a year, 200 kilometres of coastline, natural and cultural variety and an “incomparable” range of leisure activities.

For meetings, facilities such as the Palacio de Congresos, the Recinto Ferial, the Centro Cultural de Jesús and the recently inaugurated Caló de s’Oli Auditorium stand out. In addition, the island offers a top-quality hotel industry, with 8,000 rooms in 4 and 5 star hotels with facilities adapted to the MICE client , as well as agrotourism, beach clubs and unique buildings.

To read the full article, click here.

