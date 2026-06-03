Vivian Wilson Refuses to Discuss Elon Musk, Walks Out of Interview in Ibiza After Question About Her Father

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the American influencer and transgender daughter of Elon Musk, sparked headlines during a recent appearance in Ibiza, Spain, when she abruptly left an interview after being asked about her father.

The incident took place on Tuesday during an event organized by fashion brand Desigual to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The interview initially focused on Wilson’s experience in Spain and her first visit to the popular Balearic island.

Speaking enthusiastically about Ibiza, Wilson praised its natural beauty and unique atmosphere. She revealed that it was her first time visiting the island and described the experience as memorable.

“It’s very beautiful. I had never been to Ibiza before, so it’s wonderful. There’s so much nature, it’s gorgeous,” she said while discussing her stay.

Wilson also highlighted how meaningful it was to participate in Desigual’s milestone celebration. She expressed gratitude for being invited to such a significant event for the internationally recognized fashion company.

“It’s really something special. I’m very happy and honored to be here, especially during the anniversary,” she commented.

However, the mood of the interview changed when a reporter brought up her father, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. After being asked a question referring to him, Wilson appeared confused and responded, “My what? Sorry?”

When the journalist clarified, “Your father,” Wilson chose not to continue the conversation. She ended the interview and walked away without providing any further comment.

Vivian Wilson | Sergio G. Cañizares / EFE

A Highly Publicized Family Relationship

The reaction comes amid a long-running and widely reported estrangement between Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk. The relationship between the two has been the subject of significant media attention in recent years, particularly following Wilson’s gender transition and subsequent legal name change.

Elon Musk remains one of the world’s most influential business figures, known as the founder and leader of companies including Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X. His work in electric vehicles, private space exploration, and his often controversial public statements have kept him at the center of global media coverage.

Wilson’s decision to leave the interview underscores her continued reluctance to discuss her father publicly, reinforcing the distance that has characterized their relationship in recent years.