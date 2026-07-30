Ibiza joins national drive to promote sustainable tourism that creates jobs, protects heritage and benefits local communities

Ibiza has taken another step towards promoting a more sustainable and socially responsible tourism model after the Ibiza Tourism Promotion Board (Fomento del Turismo de la Isla de Ibiza) joined “Tourism That Adds Value” (Turismo Que Suma), a nationwide initiative created by Exceltur, Spain’s leading tourism alliance.

The initiative brings together tourism businesses, public institutions, industry associations and destinations across Spain committed to demonstrating how tourism can generate economic growth, quality employment, cultural development and environmental protection while delivering measurable benefits for local communities.

By joining the platform, Ibiza becomes part of a growing national network that promotes real-world tourism projects highlighting the sector’s positive contribution to local economies, cultural heritage, community wellbeing and destination competitiveness.

Tourism as a driver of economic and social value

The Ibiza Tourism Promotion Board said its participation reflects the organisation’s long-term commitment to a tourism model based on collaboration, sustainability and shared value between residents, visitors, tourism businesses and public authorities.

Through the initiative, the organisation will showcase projects demonstrating how tourism supports heritage preservation, cultural promotion, local businesses, employment opportunities and Ibiza’s international reputation as one of Europe’s leading Mediterranean destinations.

The partnership also aims to reinforce public awareness of tourism’s wider contribution beyond visitor numbers, highlighting its role in supporting year-round economic activity, strengthening communities and attracting responsible investment.

More than 90 years promoting Ibiza as a year-round destination

Founded in 1933, the Ibiza Tourism Promotion Board is a non-profit organisation representing tourism companies and professionals across the island. For more than nine decades, it has promoted Ibiza as a high-quality international destination, while encouraging the diversification of its tourism offer beyond the peak summer season.

Its strategy includes promoting cultural tourism, gastronomy, sports tourism, wellness travel, nature experiences and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, helping position Ibiza as a destination that attracts visitors throughout the year.

The organisation also works to improve air connectivity, strengthen the island’s international competitiveness and foster cooperation between the private sector and public administrations to ensure sustainable long-term growth.

Exceltur’s initiative promotes responsible tourism across Spain

“Tourism That Adds Value”, led by Exceltur, brings together public and private organisations from across Spain to highlight initiatives that demonstrate how responsible tourism contributes to sustainable economic development, social wellbeing, environmental protection and cultural preservation.

With Ibiza now part of the initiative, the island’s experience in developing a high-value tourism model will be showcased alongside other destinations committed to building a more sustainable future for Spain’s tourism industry.