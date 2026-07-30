Free guided snorkelling tours in Formentera to showcase the island’s marine forests this August

Formentera is inviting residents and visitors to discover its extraordinary underwater world through two free guided snorkelling tours taking place on 7 and 18 August. Designed for anyone aged nine and over, the environmental initiative aims to raise awareness of the island’s marine biodiversity while encouraging the conservation of its unique coastal ecosystems.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore marine forests, underwater habitats and other Mediterranean coastal ecosystems, learning directly from marine scientists about the species that inhabit them and the ecological importance of preserving these fragile environments.

Free snorkelling to explore Formentera’s underwater forests. | GEN-GOB

Hands-on marine conservation through environmental education

The initiative is organised by Fundació Cleanwave, Soldecocos and GEN-GOB as part of the REshabay Project, which promotes the restoration and protection of marine ecosystems in the Balearic Islands through environmental education, scientific outreach and community participation.

Each event will feature two guided sessions, with a maximum of 10 participants per group to ensure a safe, interactive and educational experience. Activities will begin from the shoreline at beaches around Formentera, with the exact locations selected according to weather and sea conditions.

During the snorkelling tours, participants will learn how to identify key species living within the island’s algal forests, seagrass habitats and other coastal ecosystems. They will also gain insight into the environmental challenges facing the Mediterranean Sea, including habitat degradation and the importance of protecting marine biodiversity.

Marine scientists lead immersive underwater experience

The guided experiences will be led by marine scientists and environmental educators Anaïs Palomar and Noelia Sosa Puig, who will combine scientific knowledge with practical field observation to create an engaging introduction to Formentera’s underwater natural heritage.

Organisers say the activity has been designed to inspire greater public understanding of the marine environment while encouraging participants to become actively involved in marine conservation, environmental stewardship and the protection of the island’s coastal habitats.

Part of the REshabay marine restoration project

The snorkelling events form part of the wider REshabay Project, an initiative dedicated to restoring and conserving marine ecosystems across the Balearic Islands through habitat restoration, environmental education and citizen participation.

Participation is free of charge, although advance registration is required. Places can be booked via the online registration form available through the event’s QR code or official registration link.