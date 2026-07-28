Formentera to Distribute 3,000 Portable Ashtrays to Keep Its Beaches Clean

The Formentera Island Council is launching a new environmental initiative by distributing 3,000 free reusable portable ashtrays to help prevent cigarette butts from being discarded on the island’s beaches or ending up in the Mediterranean Sea.

Led by the island’s Department of the Environment, the campaign aims to encourage responsible tourism, promote sustainable habits among both residents and visitors, and protect Formentera’s natural coastline from one of the most common forms of litter.

The portable ashtrays will be available free of charge at tourist information offices and will also be handed out by lifeguards and beach service operators, making them easily accessible throughout the summer season.

Despite their small size, cigarette butts remain one of the most widespread pollutants found on beaches and coastal environments. They can take years to decompose and release toxic chemicals that contaminate both marine ecosystems and terrestrial habitats, posing a threat to local biodiversity.

The reusable containers provide smokers with a practical way to safely store cigarette ends until they can dispose of them in a suitable waste bin, helping to reduce plastic and toxic waste on the island’s beaches.

Through this awareness campaign, the Formentera Island Council hopes to strengthen public commitment to beach conservation, encourage the proper disposal of cigarette waste, and preserve the island’s reputation as one of the cleanest and most environmentally protected destinations in the Balearic Islands.