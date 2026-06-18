Ses Illetes in Formentera Named Among Spain’s Top 10 Beaches for 2026

Ses Illetes Beach in Formentera, one of the Mediterranean’s most iconic coastal destinations, has secured a place among the 10 finalists for Spain’s Best Beach 2026, following a nationwide vote organized by Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s leading travel and lifestyle publications.

The annual competition, which celebrates the country’s most outstanding beaches, invites readers to vote for their favorite seaside destination. Previous winners have included renowned coastal hotspots such as Cala Bassa (Ibiza), Zarautz, Bolonia, Valdevaqueros, San Antonio del Mar, and Papagayo. The ultimate winner for 2026 will be announced on June 28, after the final round of voting.

Ses Illetes Crowned Best Beach in the Balearic Islands

Representing the Balearic Islands, Ses Illetes was chosen by Condé Nast Traveler readers as the region’s top beach, reaffirming its reputation as one of Spain’s most spectacular coastal landscapes.

The recognition is not new for the celebrated Formentera beach. In 2017, Ses Illetes was named Spain’s Best Beach by the publication’s readership, cementing its status as a benchmark destination for travelers seeking crystal-clear waters, pristine natural surroundings, and world-class Mediterranean scenery.

Condé Nast Traveler describes Ses Illetes as a true Balearic paradise, renowned for its fine golden sand, turquoise waters, and an atmosphere that evokes some of the world’s most idyllic tropical destinations. Visitors are drawn to its striking shades of blue, protected natural environment, and breathtaking horizon dotted with sailing boats and luxury yachts, while enjoying waters often compared to those of the Caribbean.

Spain’s Best Beach 2026: The 10 Finalists

The finalists competing for the title of Best Beach in Spain 2026 are:

Bolonia Beach (Tarifa, Cádiz, Andalusia)

(Tarifa, Cádiz, Andalusia) Ses Illetes (Formentera, Balearic Islands)

(Formentera, Balearic Islands) Las Conchas Beach (La Graciosa, Canary Islands)

(La Graciosa, Canary Islands) Los Locos Beach (Suances, Cantabria)

(Suances, Cantabria) Illa Roja Beach (Begur, Girona, Catalonia)

(Begur, Girona, Catalonia) Playa Norte (Peñíscola, Valencian Community)

(Peñíscola, Valencian Community) Las Catedrales Beach (Ribadeo, Lugo, Galicia)

(Ribadeo, Lugo, Galicia) Laida Beach (Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, Biscay, Basque Country)

(Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, Biscay, Basque Country) Poo Beach (Llanes, Asturias)

(Llanes, Asturias) Calblanque Beach (Cartagena, Region of Murcia)

Public Voting Open for Travelers

This year, Condé Nast Traveler is encouraging readers and travel enthusiasts to participate in the final voting stage to determine which destination will be crowned Spain’s Best Beach 2026.

As an added incentive, everyone who takes part in the vote will automatically be entered into a draw to win a two-night stay for two people at any wecamp destination, subject to availability. The prize can be redeemed until June 18, 2027.

With its internationally acclaimed beauty, protected natural setting, and previous national recognition, Ses Illetes in Formentera once again emerges as one of the strongest contenders for the title of Spain’s Best Beach, further strengthening its position as a leading destination for Mediterranean tourism, beach holidays in Spain, and luxury island travel.