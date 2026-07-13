Santa Gertrudis Defies Ibiza’s Summer Tourism Trends as Visitors Wait for Cooler Weather and Rainy Days

While most of Ibiza reaches its tourism peak during July and August, the inland village of Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera follows a very different pattern. Known for its boutique shopping, acclaimed restaurants, art galleries and relaxed village atmosphere, Santa Gertrudis sees visitor numbers decline during the hottest months of the year, with businesses instead thriving in spring and early autumn.

Located in the heart of the island, Santa Gertrudis has become one of Ibiza’s most desirable residential villages, attracting affluent international homeowners, particularly from Northern Europe, alongside long-established Ibizan families. Its blend of traditional whitewashed architecture, countryside tranquillity and cosmopolitan lifestyle has transformed the village into one of the island’s most distinctive destinations.

Sunny Days Mean Empty Streets – Rain Brings Visitors Back

According to local businesses, weather plays a decisive role in visitor numbers.

During periods of high temperatures and sunshine, tourists overwhelmingly choose Ibiza’s beaches, leaving the village noticeably quieter. However, cloudy or rainy days produce the opposite effect, filling the streets, cafés and boutiques with visitors looking for an alternative experience.

The manager of Bar Costa, behind the bar | Toni Escobar

At the historic Bar Costa, famous for its iconic sandwiches and walls covered with original artworks, manager Antonio says business remains positive despite the seasonal shift.

“The village is lively, especially from around 6:30 or 7 p.m. During the hottest part of the day, people naturally prefer going to the beach,” he explains.

The venue continues to attract a balanced mix of international visitors, Spanish tourists and local residents, maintaining its reputation as one of Santa Gertrudis’ most recognisable meeting places.

Spring Remains the Strongest Season

For Catalina Roig, owner of Ulivans Bar, the busiest months continue to be April and May.

“Those months attract visitors who are interested in strolling through the village, shopping and enjoying cafés rather than spending the whole day at the beach,” she says.

This summer, Roig has also noticed another influence on customer behaviour: the FIFA Club World Cup, with football fans gathering in the bar to watch matches on multiple large screens.

Catalina Roig, at the doors of the Ulivans bar | Toni Escobar

She also highlights one of Ibiza’s biggest challenges for local businesses: staff accommodation.

To secure housing for a long-term employee, Roig ultimately purchased an apartment after its owners decided to sell, describing the investment as essential to retaining experienced staff in a highly competitive housing market.

More Than 130 Years of Local History

Among Santa Gertrudis’ longest-established family businesses is its central tobacconist, operated by Toni Serra, whose family has served the village for more than 130 years.

His great-grandfather first opened the original shop before the family later obtained the permanent tobacco licence in 1939.

Toni Serra, inside the tobacconist’s shop in Santa Gertrudis | Toni Escobar

Today, Serra says the business continues to serve both residents and international visitors throughout the year, with many foreign customers purchasing larger quantities due to Spain’s comparatively lower tobacco prices.

Luxury Retail Expands Beyond Ibiza’s Bohemian Image

Santa Gertrudis continues to evolve as new businesses reshape its commercial landscape.

One of the latest arrivals is Iconiq, a boutique specialising in luxury fashion, designer labels and vintage pieces, moving beyond the traditional bohemian aesthetic often associated with Ibiza.

Store manager Salomé Martínez says demand for premium brands has exceeded expectations.

“Designer labels are actually our best-selling products,” she explains.

She also confirms that rainy weather during May and June significantly boosted footfall, as visitors opted to explore the village instead of spending the day on the coast.

Salomé Rodríguez, head of Iconiq | Jerónimo Marín Palacios

Unlike many seasonal businesses elsewhere on the island, the boutique plans to remain open throughout the year, supported by the growing number of international residents who continue shopping long after the summer season ends.

A Cosmopolitan Village with an International Community

Martínez describes Santa Gertrudis as increasingly international, particularly with its growing Dutch community.

“Many Dutch families have made the village their home. They enjoy the peaceful lifestyle, and our Dutch-speaking colleague looks after many of those customers,” she says.

Today, Santa Gertrudis represents one of Ibiza’s most successful examples of balancing traditional island life with an international community. While the height of summer sends most tourists towards the beaches, the village continues to build its reputation as a destination for fine dining, independent boutiques, culture, countryside living and year-round quality tourism.