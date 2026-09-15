Ibiza’s ‘Ball Pagès’ Tradition Becomes Choral Music in New Josu Elberdin Work

Petit Cor will premiere an original composition by acclaimed Basque composer Josu Elberdin this Wednesday in Sant Josep, inspired by Marià Villangómez’s poem ‘Ball Pagès’

The ball pagès, the poetry of Marià Villangómez and the tradition of choral singing will come together this Wednesday in an unprecedented musical premiere in Ibiza.

At 8:45 p.m., Petit Cor will perform a new composition by acclaimed Basque composer Josu Elberdin at the Can Jeroni Auditorium in Sant Josep. The work takes its inspiration from Villangómez’s poem Ball Pagès and represents a new meeting point between Ibiza’s traditional culture, contemporary composition and choral music.

The performance is part of ‘Units pel Nostre Parlar’, a programme organised by Sant Josep de sa Talaia Town Council to promote and preserve Ibiza’s language and cultural heritage.

Bringing the ‘Ball Pagès’ into the world of choral music

The new composition marks what is described as the first exploration of the ball pagès through the language of choral singing.

Elberdin has taken the rhythm of the traditional ‘Curta’ dance as his starting point, transforming its distinctive character into a polyphonic composition. The result preserves the rhythmic energy of Ibiza’s traditional dance while opening up new expressive possibilities through the human voice.

Rather than simply reproducing the sounds of the traditional dance, the composer uses its rhythmic foundations to create a contemporary choral work that connects Ibiza’s musical heritage with modern vocal composition.

Villangómez’s poem provides the literary thread linking these different elements. The words of the Ibizan poet, the rhythm of the ball pagès and the voices of Petit Cor converge in a work deeply rooted in the island’s cultural identity.

Josu Elberdin: an internationally recognised choral composer

Born in Pasaia, Gipuzkoa, in 1976, Josu Elberdin is regarded as one of the leading figures in contemporary European choral composition.

His career spans composition, conducting and music education, while his works have become part of the repertoire of choirs across Europe, America and Asia.

His musical style is known for its strong melodic and expressive qualities, as well as for his ability to connect contemporary choral music with the musical and literary traditions of different cultures and regions.

Among the ensembles that have performed his compositions are the Orfeó Català, Philippine Madrigal Singers, Coro de Voces Graves de Madrid, EVU Estudio Vocal Universitario de Mendoza, Cor Vivaldi and Kup Taldea, among others.

His music has also featured at major international events including the World Choral Music Symposium in Barcelona and the International Choir Competition of Tolosa.

A premiere taking place thousands of kilometres from the composer

Although the new work is closely associated with Elberdin, the composer will not be able to attend its Ibiza premiere in person.

He is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he is teaching a choral singing course as part of his extensive international work as a composer and educator.

Elberdin has nevertheless expressed his satisfaction at having created the piece specifically for Petit Cor, particularly because it brings together poetry, traditional music and Ibiza’s cultural identity.

The composition has also been dedicated to all the members of Petit Cor d’Eivissa and to its director, Jordi Martí, reflecting the relationship that has developed between the composer and the Ibiza-based ensemble.

Petit Cor expands Ibiza’s cultural choral repertoire

For Petit Cor, the commission represents an opportunity to expand the repertoire of choral music connected to Ibiza’s cultural identity, while bringing the perspective of an internationally recognised composer to the island’s traditions.

The ensemble describes Ball Pagès as more than simply a new choral composition. The work establishes a dialogue between tradition and contemporary creation, between the poetry of one of Ibiza’s most important literary figures and modern choral music, and between the island’s traditional dance and the collective voice of a choir.

The premiere therefore offers a distinctive interpretation of one of Ibiza’s most recognisable cultural traditions, transforming the rhythm and spirit of the ball pagès into a contemporary choral experience