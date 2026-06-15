Two Ibiza Ride-Hailing Drivers Caught Transporting Passengers While Testing Positive for Cocaine

Two ride-hailing drivers operating under VTC licenses in Ibiza have tested positive for cocaine during a series of transport safety inspections carried out over the weekend in the municipality of Sant Josep, according to local police.

Authorities reported the incidents through their official social media channels, explaining that both drivers were stopped and identified while actively working and transporting passengers. Subsequent drug screening tests confirmed the presence of cocaine in both cases.

The Sant Josep Local Police emphasized the seriousness of the offenses, stressing that driving under the influence of drugs poses a significant threat to road safety, not only for drivers themselves but also for passengers, pedestrians, and other road users. Officials noted that the risk is even greater when the individuals involved are responsible for providing public passenger transport services.

Police also confirmed that they will continue conducting preventive roadside checks and transport inspections across the municipality as part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety in Ibiza and identify dangerous behaviors that could endanger residents, tourists, and visitors during the busy season.