“Ibiza Belongs to Everyone”: DJ John Summit Joins Hike Station to Clean Protected Cove on the Island

International DJ John Summit joined forces with Ibiza Hike Station and 25 volunteers to remove between 50 and 80 kilograms of plastic waste and microplastics from one of Ibiza’s most remote and environmentally protected coves, reinforcing a growing movement for sustainable tourism and environmental conservation on the island.

The clean-up was carried out as part of the organization’s ongoing ‘Hike to Clean’ initiative, a project dedicated to protecting Ibiza’s most fragile natural areas. Volunteers accessed the secluded cove through an old fishermen’s trail, navigating challenging terrain to reach a location where marine debris accumulates year after year and where conventional cleaning services rarely operate.

Plastic Pollution Threatens Protected Coastal Ecosystems

According to organizers, the cove regularly receives large amounts of plastic waste, packaging materials, bottles and microplastics carried by Mediterranean sea currents. Many of these pollutants are believed to originate from boats, mainland Spain and parts of North Africa before becoming trapped among the rocky shoreline.

The difficult-to-reach location has made it a priority area for conservation efforts, as accumulated waste poses a threat to both marine biodiversity and terrestrial wildlife in one of Ibiza’s most ecologically valuable coastal environments.

Challenging Environmental Mission in Extreme Summer Conditions

The operation required participants to complete a demanding route involving approximately one hour of descent, 90 minutes of clean-up work and another hour of ascent. Volunteers tackled more than 300 meters of elevation change under the intense heat of June, making the activity suitable only for experienced hikers.

During the initiative, volunteers removed hundreds of pieces of debris, including plastic bottles, food containers, fragmented plastics and embedded microplastics, helping restore a sensitive natural habitat that supports numerous local species.

International Volunteers Unite for Ibiza’s Environment

Participants travelled from countries including the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Russia and Spain, highlighting the international character of the Hike Station community, which now includes more than 1,600 members committed to environmental protection in Ibiza.

The organization says the diversity of volunteers demonstrates how concern for Ibiza’s natural heritage extends far beyond the island itself, attracting residents and visitors who share a commitment to preserving its landscapes.

John Summit Brings Global Visibility to Conservation Efforts

According to Hike Station, the involvement of John Summit, one of the world’s most recognized electronic music artists, brought significant visibility to the environmental campaign and helped amplify the message that protecting Ibiza is a shared responsibility.

“Our mission is to protect places that almost nobody reaches,” said Manuel Ehrensperger, founder of Hike Station. “These are areas of extraordinary ecological value, and we believe everyone has a responsibility to leave nature in a better condition than they found it.”

The organization also acknowledged the support of the Sant Antoni Town Hall, Councillor Pepita Torres, and UTE Portmany for their logistical assistance, as well as the dedication of John Summit and the volunteer team whose efforts made the clean-up possible.

A Shared Commitment to Protect Ibiza

Hike Station is urging both residents and visitors to help reduce environmental impact by avoiding littering, collecting waste whenever possible and respecting the island’s protected natural spaces.

The organization’s message is simple but powerful: “Ibiza belongs to everyone, and protecting it is everyone’s responsibility.”