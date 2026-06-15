Among the impressive fleet of superyachts currently anchored off Ibiza, few vessels have a story as closely connected to the world of Formula 1 as the Force Blue. The luxury yacht was spotted this weekend in Cala Jondal, one of the island’s most exclusive anchorages, drawing attention not only for its size and amenities but also for its remarkable ownership history.

While the yacht is now part of the elite Mediterranean charter yacht market, its legacy extends far beyond luxury cruising. Over the years, the vessel has been linked to two of the most influential figures in Formula 1 history: Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone.

From Formula 1 Paddocks to the Waters of Ibiza

For many years, the Force Blue was associated with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, one of the most recognizable personalities in motorsport. Known for leading the Benetton and Renault Formula 1 teams and currently serving as a key figure within Alpine F1, Briatore transformed the yacht into a symbol of his high-profile lifestyle, hosting celebrities, business meetings and Mediterranean vacations aboard the vessel.

The yacht’s Formula 1 connection continued after Briatore’s ownership. In 2021, it was acquired by Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief executive of Formula One Management and the man widely credited with turning Formula 1 into a global sporting and commercial powerhouse.

Ecclestone purchased the yacht at auction after it had previously been seized by Italian financial authorities during an investigation linked to alleged tax issues. The seizure, which attracted international media attention, placed both Briatore and the yacht back in the global spotlight.

A 70-Metre Luxury Superyacht Rebuilt for Modern Chartering

Originally built in 2002 by Royal Denship for American entrepreneur Roy Speer, founder of the Home Shopping Network, the yacht later underwent extensive renovations under subsequent ownership.

In recent years, the vessel received a major refit that included an extension of its length and a redesign of its exterior profile. Today, the Force Blue measures approximately 70 metres, compared with its original length of around 63 metres.

Featuring a steel hull, naval architecture by Tom Fexas, and exterior styling by Ole Steen Knudsen, the yacht stands out for its expedition-style appearance, offering a more robust and imposing design than many contemporary sport-focused superyachts.

Spa, Cinema, Nightclub and Luxury Accommodation

The Force Blue accommodates up to 12 guests across six luxurious cabins and is operated by a professional crew of 21 staff members.

Among its standout features are a private owner’s suite with a personal terrace, a VIP suite, expansive outdoor entertainment areas, a private cinema, a nightclub, a dedicated DJ booth and an extensive wellness centre.

The onboard spa includes a sauna, hammam, Turkish bath, steam shower, Jacuzzi, massage room and fully equipped gym, providing guests with a five-star luxury experience while cruising the Mediterranean.

€360,000 Per Week Charter Price

The yacht is currently available on the luxury yacht charter market, with weekly rental rates starting at approximately €360,000, placing it among the most exclusive charter vessels operating in Ibiza and the Balearic Islands this summer.

With its unique blend of Formula 1 history, celebrity ownership and world-class amenities, the Force Blue remains one of the most fascinating superyachts visiting Ibiza’s coastline.