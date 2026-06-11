Crew Member Injured After Charter Catamaran Collision Off Formentera Coast

A collision between two charter catamarans off the coast of Formentera prompted a rapid response from Spanish Maritime Rescue (Salvamento Marítimo) on Thursday morning after one vessel sustained serious damage and a crew member was injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Molí de la Sal, a well-known coastal area where large numbers of yachts and recreational boats anchor during the summer season. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

Following an alert from the Guardia Civil, Maritime Rescue deployed the rescue vessel Salvamar Nau to assist those on board. According to initial reports, a crew member aboard one of the catamarans suffered injuries during the impact. The vessel was carrying six people at the time, although no other injuries have been reported.

The collision left the affected catamaran with a significant breach in its hull, resulting in substantial water ingress. Emergency responders managed to stabilize the situation using high-capacity pumping equipment to control the flooding and prevent further deterioration.

Specialist marine contractors and diving teams were subsequently called in to seal the damaged section of the hull and ensure the vessel remained afloat. Once the leak is fully secured, Maritime Rescue is expected to escort the catamaran safely back to port for further inspection and repairs.

The incident highlights the intense level of nautical activity currently taking place around Formentera, one of the most popular boating destinations in the Balearic Islands. During the summer months, the waters surrounding the island attract hundreds of charter yachts, catamarans, and private vessels drawn by its crystal-clear waters and renowned anchorages.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident while maritime operations focus on ensuring the safe recovery of the damaged vessel and maintaining navigational safety in the area.