Three women were kicked off a flight to Ibiza for drinking and vaping

Passengers on a ryanair flight waiting to travel to their vacation in Ibiza at Manchester airport applauded when three women drinking and vaping were kicked off a flight before takeoff.

The flight, which was due to leave in the early hours of the morning, was delayed because of the three women, the Mirror reports. They were just about to take off when the women were asked to stop vaping and drinking, which delayed the flight. Finally, after about 90 minutes, the women, who were in their 30s, were ejected from the plane.

“The girls were drinking in the duty free store and vaping on the plane, they were told to stop and continued to do so and the plane was forced off the tarmac,” a passenger explains to Mirror.

“They left quietly, to be fair, very embarrassed because the whole plane was really pissed off and they applauded them as they left. They were escorted off and the police took them back to the airport. We had a delay of an hour and a half,” says this traveler.

He also added that the group did not misbehave with the staff, but refused to comply with his requests.

