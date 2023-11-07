The second edition of the Fantasía Ibiza Festival already has date and program

Fantasía Ibiza Festival 2024, FIF2024, was presented this Monday at the World Travel Market in London, the most important tourism event in Europe, by the Eivissa Town Hall. The second edition of this great cultural event will come to life next spring with the aim of “inaugurating the season with the immense talent of the local and international artists who will take part in this event and thus promote the island as a cultural destination for the whole family,” said the founder of this project, cultural activist Lucia Barbiero. This festival, the only multidisciplinary meeting of urban art in the Pitiusas Islands, aims to “disseminate” and “enhance the value of the art of Ibiza”, and will be held from 24 to 26 May 2024. The event will feature a series of talks and workshops related to the world of art, in its different disciplines, as well as live music, performances, live painting, acrobatics, projections, flashmobs and bodypainting.

On May 25th, this event will also pay tribute to the posthumous tribute to the actor Ray Stevenson, “who was a great multifaceted artist, although he was known mainly for his film career and who passed away this year”. “May 25th would have been his birthday and he was one of those people in love with Ibiza, a resident of the island, and for whom this was his home. We could always see him supporting local artists and producers and we believe he deserves to be remembered for his role as a promoter of art on the island,” said Lucia Barbiero, who added that Stevenson’s wife, Elisabetta Caraccia, will participate in this event in which an unpublished video of the artist will be screened.

“From Fantasia Ibiza Festival we felt it was necessary to create an event where artists from around the world who have chosen Ibiza as their home of residence, as well as a source of inspiration and muse, could be made visible. Therefore, the aim of this meeting is that the streets of the island are the main stage where they show their creativity, their passion and their art in a creative way”, explained Barbiero, who pointed out that this second edition “also opens its doors to the participation of international artists to promote the creation of connections and exchanges with local artists”.

The FIF 2024 will take place in iconic locations of Ibiza such as the Reina Sofia Park, the Baluard de Sant Pere, the Plaza del Parque or the Mercat Vell, among other locations. “We want to contribute in this way to help tourists soak up the history of the island by visiting places that form part of the World Heritage Site,” stressed the cultural activist. Fantasía Ibiza Festival, a free event that seeks to position itself as an annual multidisciplinary street art event on the island and to boost the promotion of Ibiza as a cultural destination for all audiences.

Speeches at Ebusus Cultural Society

Ebusus Cultural Societyin Vara de Rey, will host the different lectures offered by the Ibiza Fantasia 2024 Festival. This emblematic place of Ibiza, whose objective is the promotion of cultural activities, celebrates its 96th anniversary this year.

Ebusus will host some of the talks of the IMAN festival

Anne Catherine Ruiz Bohorquez, musician, pianist, musical director, composer and researcher, with a Master’s degree in Education from the Universidad de Los Andes, in Colombia, will be one of the participants of the conference. With more than two decades of experience in the musical field, the projects in which this expert is currently involved focus on the design of programs, through the use of new technologies, with the aim of “strengthening emotional intelligence” and “strategic leadership” through the integration of art, science, innovation and musical and artistic education. As director and founder of the Altrotempo Foundation, Ruiz Bohorquez has led artistic and cultural training programs supported by the Colombian government and international entities such as UNICEF. One of her current research projects is the ‘Laboratory of Technological and Musical Innovation: Transforming Lives through Art and Technology’, an essential tool, aligned with Europe’s 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, which seeks to “establish authentic connections between individuals and build a social fabric that helps mitigate the growing crisis of emotional loneliness in childhood,” as explained from the organization of FIF 2024.

The Russian-Israeli multidisciplinary artist Marie Su Loherauthor of the book ‘Color Therapy’, will give a lecture on color therapy Color Therapy which will focus on “awareness and the power of art as a healing tool”. The Ebusus Sociedad Cultural space will host some of his works during the group exhibition to be held as part of FIF 2024.

The NGO Creatives For The Planet, formed by a group of “artists and passionate environmentalists” who work to “restore the natural balance of the planet” and who operate in Spain, Colombia, Portugal and India, will present the Eco-Activism platform. The group will also exhibit a series of sculptures made from garbage collected from the beach in the Plaza del Parque, in Vila. During the festival, the Baluard de Sant Pere will screen some of the documentaries for the “preservation of the wisdom of ancestral traditions and knowledge of the countryside”, produced by this NGO.

Plústic Labthe Italian company created in Ibiza returns again to FIF with an introductory presentation of its creativity workshops in which it uses the recycling of plastic waste to create artistic works, and will also present its new project: a “special machine” that promotes the circular economy. On the other hand, the artist Clara Cerviñoillustrator, will explain in her lecture why “scientific illustration is an essential tool for the popularization of science and nature”.

Agenda of activities

The group Young Dolores, the musical project of the Ibizan David Serra and Joan Barbé, will offer a concert at the Queen Sofia Park, where local artists such as: Rebecca Gamboatogether with the group Band…James Band; Swingmafia; Shakatribe, Soul Doctor and the singing school Gospel Can Blau, among others.

The costume ensemble project ‘ellebannA”, created on the island by Annabelle, winner of an award at the Cirque du Soleil and which has toured the world through various national and international festivals, will once again make the public dream of FIF 2024 with a fantastic performance. In this 2nd edition, the audiovisual project Aguascopio will screen the new short film through which it aims to raise awareness about the wonders of the waters of Ibiza. The artist Marta Chandraa professional of ethno-contemporary dance, will be part of this year’s performances, as well as local dance companies such as Las Moiras Cía, ArtCo, the company Passion Dance o Gipsy Cor.

One of the musical performances of the first IMAN edition One of the musical performances of the first IMAN edition

Special guests the association of theater for people with diversity Vaporustedes, with more than 20 years of experience. “I’m very excited that the Fantasia Ibiza Festival can offer a space to showcase the importance of art for social inclusion and self-esteemwhich is another of the festival’s objectives,” said Lucía Barbiero.

Wings of Lightthe project born in Ibiza from the union between Amu Ahava, virtuoso composer and multi-instrumentalist, and Delia Om, devotional musician and yogi, will energize the sessions of the Baluard de Sant Pere with their music, as well as the medical chants of the women’s group Daughters of the Earth.

International multimedia artist and writer based in Mexico Danié Gomez-Ortigoza, of nationality mexican-American, and who has exhibited his work in museums and multidisciplinary events around the world, will also participate in this second edition of the festival with his interactive performance project with which he will invite attendees to interact. His artistic process uses the body and the repetitive act of braiding as central components to reinforce commonalities, intimacy and belonging. Also participating in this meeting will be members of the association Cult of the Goddess Tanit and the surrealist painter Karina D’anchu among others.

The Plaza del Parque will host, for its part, the exhibitions of several painters who will give life to their works live among which will highlight students and teachers from the School of Art of Eivissa. “A work in progress that will fill this calendar of three intense days of art in movement, interactive and outdoors, for the dissemination of the artistic side of Ibiza and the full and free enjoyment of all public,” concluded Lucia Barbiero. Fantasía Ibiza Festival 2024, FIF2024, has the collaboration of the Ajuntament d’Eivissa and the support of companies such as Creative and Blessed Construction, Hostal Salinas, Tanit Beach, Es Verge, Prontxo Diseño en Madera, Frutos Secos Ibiza, Ibiza Global Radio or Sonica Tribe, among other sponsors.

