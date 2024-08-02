Nospace replaces Space Ibiza party after trademark ban

The Eden nightclub website has eliminated all references to Space Ibiza following a court order prohibiting its use in Spain. This action fulfills the court’s directive after Fiesta Hoteles claimed trademark ownership. Eden nightclub is set to introduce a new event, Nospace, starting on August 9, the original date for Space Ibiza, and running until October 4. The website now features new posters and limited information on the event, highlighting house, tech house, and minimal music. Pepe Roselló, the former promoter, expressed his intention to continue the event, despite appealing the court’s decision.

