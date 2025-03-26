Ibiza highlights the local product at the Spring Stock Fair

The Department of Commerce of the City Council of Ibiza once again promotes, together with the Consell de Ibiza, the Pimeef and the associations of traders in the municipality, the 14th Spring Stock Fair this Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Paseo de Vara de Rey.

“The stores of Ibiza will put on sale the rest of their stock that has not been sold during the winter season at a very good price, and undecided people will surely be encouraged to buy all the products that until now were not encouraged. But, in addition, there will also be activities for children and young people and concerts that will enliven the whole walk,” said Councilman Commerce, Alex Minchiotti. In addition, he stressed the success of the call for this fair in which there are 30 confirmed stalls.

The program will begin at 11 am with giant and traditional games. At 12 the musical group Good Taste will offer a concert and at 14 hours will be a free tasting of local produce in the tent that will be installed in Vara de Rey. Later, the rock group La Calle will perform a concert that will end the day, which will end at 19 hours. All this, while the stores of Ibiza offer their products at the best price.

In addition, as a novelty Commerce aims to introduce the local product in all fairs in the municipality and in this case there will be four stands of local honey brand Mel d’Ibiza. There will also be a cold meat of Ibizan product from Companatge and the Ibiza choco party to showcase their products. Finally, there will be the draw of the commercial campaign that has been carried out during the months of February and March in which ten baskets of local products will be raffled among all the people who have participated.

Minchiotti thanks the participation of all parties involved in the organization of this fair and encourages everyone to come to take advantage of the offers of the fair.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.