Dancer falls from great height during tourist show at Ibiza club

A dancer participating in an Ibiza club show fell to the ground from a great height this Wednesday. The girl was in a horse-drawn carriage suspended in the air above the pool area. In the establishment of Sant Antoni, which is usually attended by tourists, mostly British, everyone was dancing, drinking and enjoying the show in the pool area when suddenly the infrastructure broke down and the dancer fell to the ground in the crowd.

In a video shared on Instagram by the account Turismo de calidad de Ibiza you can hear the screams of the people when they see the young woman fall. Then there is silence and you.

see how they look at each other, frightened.

According to the British media Daily Mail, many of the tourists “were horrified”. A group of friends who also recorded the images assure this media that they were “concerned” for the welfare of the woman and they were “shocked”. They had spent 1,000 euros for a day at this popular club on the island and what happened left them with a bad taste in their mouths.

Apparently, some guys who were in the pool area were the ones who grabbed the woman and took her to a secluded area, where she was attended by a doctor. According to what they say, from the club they explained that the artist was not injured and that she was fine. And that this is the first accident they have had in the twelve years they have been open.

Nevertheless, tourists point out that this “muddied” their vacation. “It was as if nothing had happened, they threw streamers and everything went back to normal. Although many of us were still worried about the dancer.” “With the amount of money this place generates, security should be monitored more,” these tourists point out.

