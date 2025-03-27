The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Gastronomy has several important appointments this weekend, starting with this Thursday, which continues the Pintxa Sant Antonibut especially on Saturday, with the Fish and Seafood Fair also in Portmany, the II Formentera Octopus Frit de Formentera Conteston paella contest in es Canar and a popular calçotada at the Mercat de Forada. Also, es Nàutic de Sant Antoni celebrates on Sunday its Championship of Arroz a Banda.

But as we also have to feed the soul we have to look for other proposals in a weekend that comes with a lot of music and two concerts in solidarity with those affected by the dana, the Sant Josep amb València Festival which was postponed a few dates ago and will be held on Saturday, and a concert by Eivissa Daurada in favor of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation on Sunday in Atzaró. And classical music fans have an unmissable date on Sunday at the Teatro Pereyra with Pereyra Classic: bach’s Goldberg Variations’, with pianist Rafael González.

Other interesting events are the humorous show ‘Vaya Movie’ this Thursday at the Pereyra, the first steps of the Holy Week ibicencan, a new date with the ecological market of Santa Eulària this thursday, several children’s shows the family party for the integration of children and adolescents, the La Petita Intercultural on Saturday in Formentera, an observation of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday at the observatory of Eivissa or several theatrical shows by the International Women’s Day… For all tastes:

THURSDAY, MARCH 27TH

Gastronomy

These are the restaurants participating in Pintxa Sant Antoni 2025

Pintxa Sant Antoni. Gastronomic route with pintxos at popular prices by restaurants in Sant Antoni. Every Thursday until April 17.

Humor

‘What a movie’. Improvisation show for people over 18 years old. 9 pm at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza. Tickets at teatropereyraibiza.com.

Literature

‘Amalgama’. Presentation of Iolanda Bonet’s latest collection of poems. At 8.15 pm at the Llibreria Mediterrània. With interventions by the author, the writer Joan Cardona and the rhapsodes Belén Liñán, Julia Roig Whittle and Maria Vila Rebolo.

Music

Music Industry Sessions: Francesca Tur, director of Tendencias TV, will give the talk ‘Ibiza Creative Hub (Think Tank III)Organized by Dipef. At The Standard at 6pm.

Ras Smaila & Serial Groovaz. Blues and funk. Sant Josep is Music. 7 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Albert Oliva & friends. Jam session. Sant Josep es Música. 19.30 hours at Why Not de Cala de Bou.

Cinema

‘Hit man. Assassin by chance’, by Richard Linklater (USA, 2023). Anem al cine’ (Let’s go to the movies). Multicines Eivissa at 8.30 pm. Admission 5 €.

8M

Eivissa. 18.30 hours.

Feminist reading club. entre el cel i l’aigua. Una novel-la palestina’, by Susan Abulhawa. Casal d’Igualtat. Sant Antoni. 19.30 hours: Poetry: ‘Words that have always been ours’. At the Yacht Club of Sant Antoni.

Children’s

Spring Storytelling. sit down for a while and you will see how good it is’, with Encarna de las Heras. 5 pm at the library of Santa Eulària.

Storytelling ‘Alma’s journey’, by Sonrisas Mágicas. 17.30 hours at the Punt de Lectura de Sant Ferran, Formentera.

mr Bo’. Children’s theater show by Marie de Jongh. From 4 years old. Tickets at 12 € at www.eivissa.es. 7 pm at Can Ventosa.

Commerce

Ecological market of Santa Eulària. Sale of organic and local products, calçotada and children’s workshops. Organized by Apaeef. from 15 to 19 hours in Can Planetes.

FRIDAY, MARCH 28TH

Holy Week

Eivissa:

20 hours: Mass in the church of Santo Domingo and Via Crucis through Dalt Vila of the Holy Christ of the Cemetery. Passos sung by the Esquadra des Amunts de Sant Miquel.

Sant Josep Festivities

20.30 hours:

Can Blau Gospel. Concert at the church square.

8M

Sant Jordi: Concert.

Performance of the musical group Ruda, music in female key and poetic festival ‘Males herbes’. At 7 pm in the Plaza de Sant Jordi. Vila: Storytelling. ‘The inner jewel’, by Anna Llenas. With Inés Clapés. At 6 pm at Casal d’Igualtat.

Children’s

Spring Storytelling. ‘De cabras y algún que otro lobo’, with Maritza Tejecuentos (with sign language interpretation). 5 pm in the library of CEIP Santa Gertrudis.

Literature

‘Walter Benjamin, 85 anys després’. Dramatized reading of texts by Vicente Valero for the International Theatre Day. Script: Carlos Garrido, actor: Miguel Vingut, direction: Ramon Mayol. 20.30 hours at Can Ventosa library.

Cinema

‘All we imagine at last’. By Payal Kapadia (India, 2024). VOSE. Sant Antoni’s Zinètic Cycle. 20.30 hours at the Cine Regio.

Music

Los del Varadero. Rumba and pop. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Rosana’s Sant Jordi.

Swingin Tonic. Swing. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Ca n’Esmeralda in Cala de Bou.

Conference

‘Prevenció davant incendis forestals’. Informative talk on self-protection measures in houses near forests. 19.30 hours at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29TH

Sant Josep Festivities

9 hours:

Day of petanque. In the tracks of Cala de Bou. 11 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm: XXVIII national course Aikido association. In the sports center of Can Burgos. 10 am: Family day in Cala Vedella. Giant wooden games for the whole family. 7pm to midnight: Solidarity festival Sant Josep amb València. With dj’s Petit and Vázquez, Groove Garage, Pvssydònia, Crossroad, Endèmics and Animals Marins. Sant Josep Center.

Gastronomy

Fira del Peix i el Marisc d’Eivissa. Tapas tastings from restaurants and the Fishermen’s Guild, torrada de ‘gerret’, craft market, children’s area, live music… From 11.30 am to 6 pm in the Passeig de la Mar in Sant Antoni.

II Octopus Frying Contest. Popular contest, tapas, drinks, exhibition of Formentera products and music with The Mirror Three, La22 and Dj Pharma. From 1 pm at Plaza Europa in es Pujols.

Paella contest. Competition and popular paella organized by the Association of Neighbors of es Canar, second-hand market, inflatables, games, workshops, live music… From 11.30 am on the promenade of es Canar.

Calçotada. Calçots and torrada de carne. 3 Wise Monkeys concert. Forada Market from 1 pm.

Easter week

Eivissa: 20 hours: Beginning of the Novena of the Holy Christ of the Cemetery with mass in the church of Santo Domingo.

8M

Premi 8M 2025. Delivery of the Award 8M 2025 of Dones Progressistes to Cristina Martín Vega, director of Diario de Ibiza, with aperitif and live music. 11.30 hours at the Casal d’Igualtat de Vila.

Eivissa. Storytelling. ‘La veritable història de la lletera’. With the Fada Despistada. At Can Ventosa library. At 12 noon.

Formentera. 6 p.m. ‘L’autobús de na Rosa és per a totes’. Dramatized concert for all audiences with the Fada Despistada at the Espai de Lectura de Sant Ferran.

Dance

‘Together to get there’. Dance show with Lali Ayguadé and Akira Yoshida. 8 pm at Can Ventosa Auditorium. Tickets at 12 € at www.eivissa.es.

Music

The O’Briens. Rock. Sant Josep is Music. 13 hours at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Groove Garage. Funk. Sant Josep is Music. 16.30 hours at Rosana’s Sant Jordi.

Sam & The Groove Machine. Soul, pop, rock… 23.30 hras at Teatro Ibiza.

Children’s

‘The Big Party’, with Diverduendes. By Penschow Shows. 17 hours in the room Sa Vinya de Sant Josep. Tickets at 15 € at www.penschowespectaculos.com.

nilu’. Family show by the company Infinit. 18 hours in the cinema of Formentera. Admission 5 euros.

Integration

La Petita Intercultural. Family activities for social integration. Bouncy castles, Argentinean snack, ‘Around the world’ gymkhana, intercultural workshops… From 16 to 20 hours in the Espai Cultural de Sant Ferran, Formentera.

Art

Liberarte & Art for Peace. Day of art, music and welfare in solidarity with children affected by wars. From 10 am to 6 pm at the Mercadillo de Las Dalias, Sant Carles.

Astronomy

Partial solar eclipse. Open day and observation at the Puig des Molins observatory. Organized by AAE. From 10.30 am to 1 pm.

SUNDAY 30TH OF MARCH

Sant Josep Festivities

9 hours:

Motocross. At the provisional circuit of Platja d’en Bossa. 10 hours: XXIV Cycling CRI. 10.30 hours: Tpainting workshop for adults.

Music

Pereyra Classic: bach’s Goldberg Variations’, with pianist Rafael González. Organized by Llorenç Prats. 7 pm at the Teatro Pereyra de Vila. Tickets at teatropereyraibiza.com at 25€ in stalls, 20€ in boxes and 15€ in henhouse.

II Festival of young music ‘Taller batucando! Taught by percussionist David Romano. From 10.30 to 11.30 a.m. for children from 8 to 11 years old; and from 12 to 1.30 p.m. for young people from 12 to 18 years old, in room 5 of the Patronato de Música de Eivissa, in Can Ventosa. Details on the website ‘festivalmusicajove.com’.

eivissa Daurada’. Solidarity concert for the benefit of the project to help those affected by the dana of Valencia of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation. At 8.15 pm at the Agroturismo Atzaró. Price: 45 euros.

Tabanco. Flamenco. Sala JazzTaBé of Eivissa. From 6.30 pm. Admission: 10€.

Gastronomy

Championship of Arroz a Banda. Creative and solidary rice competition with 20 registered teams. In favor of Ibiza In. Concert by Eribertho Cruz and his band. From 12 noon at Club Nàutic Sant Antoni.

8M

Dramatized concert of ‘L’autobús de na Rosa és per a totes. Noves dones a l’autobús apartat de na Rosa Parks’, by La Fada Despistada. At the cultural center of Jesús at 11.30 am.

Cinema

‘Cine guía: Sant Josep’. Guided tour by Enrique Villalonga to places where films were shot in Sant Josep. Departure at 10 am. 15€. Limited places. Information and reservations at 647390122 or studio@filmotica.com.

Commerce

Fira d’Estocs de Primavera. Offers from 30 stores from different sectors of the city of Eivissa. Giant and traditional games, tasting of local products, and musical performances. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vara de Rey promenade in Vila.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Shake off the racism’. Exhibition on racism and xenophobia by Movimiento por la Paz. From 11 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Ajuntament Vell hall in Formentera. Until March 29th.

‘Tints naturals i més’. Exhibition by students of CEIP Buscastell of works made with natural dyes. Inauguration Friday 28 March at 5 pm at Can Tixedó Art Café with contest and cake tasting. Until April 9th.

‘On the beach’. Painting exhibition by Carlos Genicio. At the Club Nàutic Sant Antoni. Until May 25th.

‘Danse’. Exhibition of photographs by Eugenia Grandchamp des Raux at the Far de ses Coves Blanques. Until April 5th. Open from Tuesday to Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

‘Temporal Layers’. Exhibition that brings together photographers Miguel Soler-Roig, Houshyar Kashani and Emile Durrer-Gasse together with a live installation by Martina Moscariello in collaboration with Aurea Floral Studio. Laterna Studio, Venda de Parada, 12, in Santa Gertrudis. Until April 29th.

‘Art On!’: Group exhibition of 16 international artists. Gallery Obra23, c/ Riu Arno 23 of the polygon Can Bufí of Ibiza. Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or telephone appointment at 661330127. Until the end of April.

‘Gifts that inspire’. Exhibition of works by students of the Escola d’Art d’Eivissa for the 8M. Refectori Hall of the Town Hall of Eivissa. Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2.30 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Until April 15.

Tere Bonet. l’essència joanina’, paintings about Ibizan women for 8M. Parish house of Sant Joan. Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. Until March 31st.

MACE Focus VII: Exhibition of the new acquisitions of MACE, with works by Nico Munuera, Irene de Andrés, Albert Pinya, Christ-Off, Robert Llimós, Bartomeu Escandell and Antonio Tomás. Until June 1st.

‘C.A.L. White on white’: Exhibition on the lime of the Contemporary Architecture Foundation with photos by Fernando Alda. Headquarters of the Demarcation of Ibiza and Formentera of the Coaib. Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila. Until March 31st.

‘Mission in Antarctica’. Exhibition of photographs on the mission of the Armed Forces in the ice continent. Until April 20. In es Polvorí. Thursdays and Fridays from 5 pm to 8.30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm.

Zulema Bagur: ‘Connexions Mediterrànies’, paintings. From Monday to Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Club Diario de Ibiza. Until April 4th.

Anthony Gofer. Paintings. Ses Casetes Art Café de Sant Mateu. Until April 1st.

Winter Collective at Estudi Tur Costa. Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez and Aline de Laforcade. Es Taller Hall at Estudi Tur Costa in Jesús.

Winter Collective at Espacio Micus. Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment at 971191923. Until April.

‘5180 Un viatge a la memòria’. Photographs by Pere Català i Roca, Dick Coates, Wolfgang Wicher, Helga Sittl, Melba Levick and Reinald Wünsche. Far de la Mola de Formentera.

STREET MARKETS

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.