The price of rent has risen 142% in Ibiza: 10 years ago an apartment cost an average of 606 euros

The price of rent has risen considerably in the last ten years. Specifically, in Ibiza and the Balearic Islands as a whole, the price difference is 861 euros. The rent of a house about 80 square meters in the islands cost on average, in February 2015, a total of 606 euros. Now the average rent is 1,467 eurosthis makes the Balearic Islands the second autonomous community in which rents have risen the most in a decade.

A desperate worker: “If those of us who come to Ibiza to work can’t afford housing, the rich will have to help themselves.”

This is one of the conclusions of the study of the real estate portal Fotocasa ‘Cumulative variation of housing in Spain in 2025’, in which only the Community of Madrid has had a greater increase in rental rents by going from almost €760 in 2015 to around €1,680 in 2025.

However, in terms of percentage increase, the Balearic Islands would be the third community in which rent has risen the most in a decade, with 142%, surpassed by the Valencian Community (157%) and the Canary Islands (143%).

When compared with the increases in the last 15 years, the Balearic Islands would be the region where rent has increased the most, by 122%in the last five years, it would be the sixth, with 44%, and in the last year it has been the third with the lowest increase, 7%.

Prices in provincial capitals

The study also includes prices in the provincial capitals and with regard to the city of Palma, rents for this type of property started in 2010 with a price of 669 euros, dropped to 615 euros in 2015, but since then climbed to just over 1,000 euros in 2020 and in 2025 have gone on to exceed 1,460 euros on average.

Thus, Palma is the second provincial capital in which they have grown the most in 15 years, 119%, only surpassed by Valencia with 120%.

In Spain as a whole, the average rent was just over 680 euros in 2010in 2015 it was almost 560 euros, in 2020 it was over 850 euros and in 2025 they stand at €1,080.

“The population is witnessing the highest increase in the history of the rental market. In the last decade, in some communities the price has grown by more than 100%, which indicates the great tension and the context of overpricing that housing leasing is going through“, points out the director of studies and spokesperson for Fotocasa, María Matos.

She also explains that, in the last five years, the pace of growth has accelerated due to “the strong reduction of available housing”, in the face of a demand “at maximums”. “This trend is very difficult to reverse, entails a crucial difficulty in the access to housing for 40% of renters.”he remarks.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.