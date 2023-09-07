The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Tattoos will take over the activity of the Santa Eulària Convention Center with the IV Ibiza Tattoo Convention from Friday to Sunday, with more than a hundred tattoo artists from all over the world and a good number of parallel activities and concerts.

They are also the feast of Jesus which will live its big day on Friday, but has cultural and traditional activities throughout the weekend.

As for the concerts, there will be a new one by the Musical cycle Nits al Baluard, with the pianist Elvira Ramón, the soprano Lucía Herranz and the flamenco dancer Rocío Osuna, on Friday in Vila; that of the series Sol Post a s’Oli Fest in Cala de Bou, with Jorge Perez & Patax on Saturday and the vibraphonist’s one Andres Coll and his new project on Sunday in Sant Antoni, which has been suspended the last two Sundays due to bad weather.

On the other hand, the Consell de Ibiza inaugurates this Friday its Dance Season with the show ‘Encuentros’.

And it remains Formenterawhich has one of its most awaited dates, returning after three years of absence, Sa Flowerthis Friday from 11 pm at Plaza Europa in es Pujols, complemented by two concerts, on Thursday with Esta me la sé and on Saturday with La 22.

LEISURE

IV Ibiza Tattoo Convention

Meeting with a hundred tattoo artists from all over the world and alternative activities such as bodypaint or pool dance, otakus, vehicle exhibition, live music from 9 pm, Fun&Trucks… Santa Eulària Congress Palace, Friday from 12 am to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to midnight. Admission: Outdoor free, indoor, 10 €.

THURSDAY 7TH SEPTEMBER

Feast of Jesus

6 p.mfood trucks with music and games in the square. 19.30 hours: Procession through the streets with the image of Our Lady of Jesus and vespers at the parish. 20.30 hours: Tina Turner Tribute Concert. 22.3 pm: Carly and The Cats concert.

Music

I know this one: Pop covers duo. 10 pm at Plaza Europa in Es Pujols, Formentera.

Cinema

‘Persepolis: By Marjane Satrapi (France, 2007). Cycle Cinema a la Fresca de Formentera. 10 pm at the church square of Sant Ferran.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Feast of Jesus

9 a.m: Mass in suffrage of the deceased. 10.30 hours: Parade by the Musical Association Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo. 11 a.m: Exhibition of classic motorcycles. 11.30 hours: High Mass with the Cor des Pla de Jesús and the Colla de l’Horta, followed by procession and parade of wagons. 6 p.mfood trucks with music and games in the square. 18.30 hours: Games in the square for children and young people. 8 p.m: Mass and offering of fruits to Our Lady of Jesus in the church. 20.30 hours: Concert by the Santa Eulària Municipal Band in the church square. 21.30 hours: Concert by The Metrallas. 22.30 hours: Thre3vil Concert.

Sant Agustí Festivities

21 hourspoetry night in es Tancó de Can Curt, organized by the AAVV Sant Agustí.

Music

Festival Brisa Flamenca. Falete concert. CANCELLED.

Children of the 80’s. With Mimi Barber live, Dreamteam Reload and La Movida. From 7 pm at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza.

Musical cycle Nits al Baluard. Concert by pianist Elvira Ramón, soprano Lucía Herranz and flamenco dancer Rocío Osuna. At 9 pm at the Baluard de Sant Pere. Free admission.

Dance

‘Encounters’. By Denis Santacana Dance Company (Spanish dance) VI Temporada de Dansa del Consell de Eivissa. 8 pm at the Cas Serres Auditorium. Tickets 8 € in advance at www.eivissacultural.es , 12 € at the box office.

Sa Flower. Formentera

Flower power party from 11 pm at Plaza Europa in es Pujols, Formentera. Presented by: Cristina Boscá. With dj’s Javi Box and Ghünter Scott.

Youth

Joves al Carrer. Free games and activities for young people between 11 and 18 years old. Escape room, laser combat, virtual reality, circus, acrobatics, workshops… From 7 pm at Plaça Nova de Santa Gertrudis.

Cinema

‘Der Raüber: By Benjamin Heisenberg (Germany, 2010). Cycle Cinema a la Fresca de Formentera. 10 pm at the Casa del Poble de la Mola.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Feast of Jesus

5 pm: XV BTT Fiestas de Jesús in Can Lluís de Rota. 18 hours: Poetic and sensory walk through the memory of Jesus. Ses Torres area. Registration at 646772677. 20 hours: Concert ‘Music and childhood’ of the Cor des Pla de Jesús in the church.

Sant Bartomeu de Sant Antoni Festivities

9 h. Karate and judo trophies Festes de San Bartomeu. Organized by SAMYD. In the pavilion Sa Pedrera de Can Coix. 10 h. XXII Canoe Day. Popular race. Registration on the website http://eventsesnautic.sailti. com. Course: yacht club – Portes jumping corner – yacht club. Organized by the Club Nàutic Sant Antoni (CNSA).

Sant Mateu Festivities

19.30 hourscocktail workshop at the social center of Sant Mateu. 21.30 hoursmagic night with Mag Albert at the social center.

Music

Festival Brisa Flamenca. Concerts by Tomatito and La Tana. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. at the Cervantes School. Tickets at www.dice.fm.

Sol Post a s’Oli Fest. Festival with live music and food trucks. Today concert Jorge Pérez & Patax at sunset. From 8 pm at the Auditori Caló de s’Oli in Cala de Bou.

The 22: Tribute to Victor and Teresa. 22 hours in the Plaza Europa in Es Pujols, Formentera.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Feast of Jesus

11 am: IX Children’s bicycle gymkhana. Can Lluís de sa Rota. 20 hours: Mass in honor of Our Lady of Jesus in the neighborhood of Ca na Negreta (Can Toni parking lot).

Sant Bartomeu de Sant Antoni festivities

10 h. Mini-Marathon Festes de Sant Bartomeu. In the promenade of ses Fonts. Organized by the JASA club.

Sant Mateu Festivities

11 a.mchildren’s foam party at the social center of Sant Mateu. 20.30 hours: Board games at the social center.

Music

Andrés Coll. Jazz de Eivissa. Cycle Nits Amples d’Estiu de Sant Antoni. 10 pm in the square behind the church. Free admission.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Una Col-lecció d’Art Contemporani’. Group exhibition of photography, sculpture and painting from Catalina Verdera’s collection. Micus de Jesús Space. Opening Saturday September 9 from 18 to 21 hours. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment by phone at 971 191923. Until December.

Irene Larrañaga. ‘Insuladas’. Photography. From 5 to 16 September at the Ajuntament Vell room in Formentera. From 11 am to 2 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm. Sundays, holidays and Monday mornings closed.

Marcela Gutierrez. ‘Re-Velar’, paintings. Far de ses Coves Blanques de Sant Antoni. Tuesday to Saturday from 6 pm to 9 pm. Until September 30.

‘Work in Progress’, works of the members of the Associació del Mercat Artesanal de la Mola. From September 5 to 14 at the Centre Antoni Tur Gabrielet in Sant Francesc. From 11 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm.

‘Homage to the Mediterranean Sea’. Works by Ángel Zabala and Ximo Canet. Innside Ibiza Beach Hotel in Cala de Bou. Until October 15th.

Manuel Luna. ‘Stoic fragments’, paintings. Ebusus Cultural Society, Vara de Rey de Vila promenade. Monday to Saturday from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm and from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm. Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm and from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm. Until September 26th.

‘Hippie Knights’, works by Behzad Behpour. Ibiza Daily Club. Monday to Friday from 7 to 9 pm. Until September 15th.

‘IbizArt Guide’, collective exhibition of a hundred artists from the island. Cultural Center of Jesus. Monday to Friday from 4 to 9 pm. Until September 28th.

Antonio Mendoza. my beginnings’, paintings. Inauguration Saturday September 2nd at 7 pm at the Cultural Center Can Portmany in Sant Rafel. From Monday to Friday from 17 to 21 hours. Until September 12th.

Exhibition of photographs by Robert Sternau. Úrsula Sternau Collection. ‘Ibiza in the 1930s’. Images and documents. Cloister of the Town Hall. Organized by: Arxiu d’Imatge i So Municipal (AISME). Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2 pm. For group visits in the afternoon you can send an email to archivo@eivissa.es and a day will be indicated to carry it out (Monday, Wednesday, Friday between 18 and 20 h or Saturday between 11 and 13 h). Until October 13.

‘Eivissa a contrallum’. Photographs by Ferrer Barbany. Sa Nostra Sala, c/ Aragón nº17 of Eivissa. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1.30 pm and from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Until September 13.

‘Taller blau. Gilbert Herreyns. Engraving and lithography’. Exhibition curated by Manolo Oya. It can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm and Wednesdays and Sundays also from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Cultural and Educational Space Far de la Mola, in Formentera. Until October 30.

‘Do you live facing the sea?’. Exhibition of photographs of the MARE 2021 contest. Permanent exhibition throughout the summer at the Estación Marítima de Ibiza, in Botafoc.

‘Protein’. Exhibition by Nina Beier and Simon Dybbroe Moller. The Carpentry, Ibiza. Ses12Naus. Polígono Can Bufí. Street Riu Arno, 58, Eivissa. Until October 21st.

Art Postal. International exhibition of 105 artists and 22 countries (Michel Bohbot collection). Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Can Botino, in the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa i Formentera (Aheif). In case you want to visit it in the afternoon or on Saturdays you can contact the Aheif by calling 971 39 76 76 50. Until October.

Joan Cortés: Sculptures and graphic work. At Estudi Tur Costa de Jesús. Every Thursday from 5.30 pm to 8.15 pm or by appointment: 689591641. Until September 7th.

Jonny Niesche. Paintings. La Nave Salinas Foundation. Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 12 h to 20 h. Until October 31st.

‘Surfaces and other concerns on spatiality: the image, the word, the matter’. Works by Frederic Anderson, Robert Barry, Philippe Anthonioz, Dadamaino, Almudena Lobera, David Magán, Ugo Mulas, Claudio Parmiggiani, Turi Simeti, Wolfram Ullrich and Ian Wallace. Parra & Romero Gallery in downtown Santa Gertrudis. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9:30 pm. Until September 30.

Boa Mistura, ‘Horizon’. Adda Gallery, Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. Until September 8th.

‘Els colors del mar’. Works by Daniel Codorniu and José Antonio Martín Santos. At the Club Náutico Ibiza. Until September 14th.

‘Summer collective’. Works by María Catalán, Julia Fragua, Adrián Cardona, Lula Martins, Patricia Boned, Ángel Zabala, Diana Bustamante and Miguel Ángel García. Garden Art Gallery, ctrra de Sant Josep km 8.5 (Cactus Lombribiza). Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 7 pm. Until October 31st.

Caroline Rennequin. Paintings. Gallery also of Santa Gertrudis. Until September 30.

Joana Vaconcelos. ‘Valkyrie Crown’, installation. At the Sala de Armas of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa (MACE). Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 14 hours. Information: 971302723. Free admission. Until October 31.

Laura Patricio. ‘Eivissa i Formentera. Paisatges d’encant’, paintings. Ses Casetes Art Café de Sant Mateu. Until September 28th.

‘Hipogeu 4004’. Installation by Pedro María Asensio. Monographic Museum of Puig des Molins. Until the end of September.

STREET MARKETS

‘Viu l’Artesania’: Market of Ibiza artisans of all disciplines. Every day from 7 pm to midnight in the port of Ibiza. Until September 24th.

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hippy Market Punta Arabí: Crafts of the world, gastronomic offer, live music, djs…. Wednesday from 10 am to 10 pm and Friday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Las Dalias: Handicrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm and Niight Market Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 pm to 0.30 am.

Bibo Ecomarket. Every Saturday from 6pm to 11pm at Ibiza Botanico Biotecnológico, on the road from Ibiza to Sant Antoni km 7.5.

Mostra Artesanal de Sant Rafel de Forca. Traditional crafts, pottery and agricultural products. Every Thursday from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm next to the Social Center of Sant Rafel. Until September 8th.

Sant Josep. Ecological and handicraft market. Every Saturday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm in the surroundings of the Town Hall. Until October.

Market of sa Cooperativa: Local product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Foradamarket of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm. All the year.

Market of Sant Francesc: Every day from 10 am to 2 pm. From May 1st to October 30th.

Market of Pujols: Every day from 7 pm to midnight. From May 1st to October 30th.

La Mola Craft Market: Wednesdays and Sundays from 4.20 pm to 10 pm. Until October 11.

Market of the Savina. Every day from 10 am to midnight. From May 15 to September 30.

Sant Ferran arts and crafts market. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 pm to midnight. From May 27th to September 30th.