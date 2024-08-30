26 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Armin Van Buuren opens September at Ushuaïa

Vicente
Updated:

This September, the music is still playing in Ibiza. Armin van Buuren inaugurates his long awaited residency at Ushuaïa with five sunday performances that will be an epic journey through the world of trance. The iconic Grammy-nominated DJ will be joined by a stellar lineup that includes Avalan Rokston, Ben Hemsley, Fedde Le Grand and many more. Attendees will be treated to festival-level production and cutting-edge visuals.

Some begin and others end. Ushuaïa and Elrow close their trilogy with ‘Dance with the Serpent’ on Sept. 4. This event is the latest in a series that has taken attendees through immersive worlds of art and music. Inspired by artist Nychos, this party is an exploration of symbolism and transformation.

On the other hand, Paco Osuna takes control of Hï Ibiza, the number one club in the worldwith its innovative concept ‘Now here’. The september 5 and 19osuna will lead two exclusive underground techno and house nights. Along with the likes of Nicole Moudaber, Loco Dice and an enigmatic special guest, Osuna will take the experience to another level. With an incomparable visual and sound production, these events consolidate Ibiza as the undisputed capital of electronic music.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

