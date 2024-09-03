26.6 C
The 665,000 tourists who came to Ibiza and Formentera in July spent 912 million euros

Bea Rosello
Updated:
In July, Ibiza and Formentera welcomed 665,723 tourists, with foreign visitors accounting for the majority at 510,358. However, this figure represents a 7.22% decline from the same period last year, with a significant 17.86% drop in domestic tourists. Despite a slight increase in overnight stays by 4.48% in July, total tourist expenditure on the islands decreased by 1.34% to €912.2 million, contrasting with rising spending on Mallorca and Menorca. Overall, the Pitiusas Islands have experienced a marginal year-on-year decline in visitor numbers and spending, making them the only Balearic Islands to report negative growth in these areas.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

