Ibiza prepares for new floods: work underway in the Sa Llavanera stream

Authorities in Ibiza are taking precautionary measures amid forecasts of further floods. On Monday, work began in the Sa Llavanera stream, one of the areas most affected during the recent storms.

Using heavy machinery, crews are working “to ensure a smooth evacuation of water”, according to the Town Council. The work is being carried out on Sant Joan Avenue, next to the Los Girasoles and Brisol buildings, in order to restore a functional section of the stream.

The UME continues its work in response to the floods

In addition, municipal teams and the Military Emergency Unit (UME) continue operating in various underground garages to prevent further flooding, given the forecast of more heavy rainfall over the island’s capital