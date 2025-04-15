These are all the artists in residence at Lío Ibiza this summer

After teasing the start of the season with its highly anticipated Opening Trilogy, set for May 1st, 2nd and 3rd, Lío Ibiza has now revealed the complete program of its weekly club residencies for 2025. The calendar features a blend of established favorites and exciting new additions, running through to October 5, when the season will come to a close with its final party.

A summer with seven weekly parties

This summer, Lío Ibiza presents a diverse lineup of seven unique weekly events, offering something for every musical taste. From iconic brands to fresh concepts, the club once again promises a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere every night of the week.

Monday: Nasty Beats

The week begins with Nasty Beats, a celebration of House and Afro House sounds in a cosmopolitan and energetic setting.

Season: June 16 – August 18

Tuesday: Blanche Ibiza

Returning after a strong first season, Blanche Ibiza delivers stripped-back House, Minimal Tech and Indie Dance, paired with sophisticated production.

Season: May 27 – September 16

Wednesday: Toy Room

The globally recognised Toy Room brings its mix of Hip-Hop, R&B and Reggaeton to the island, with the iconic Frank Bear as host and an atmosphere that blends exclusivity, fashion and urban flair.

Season: May 14 – October 1

Thursday: TIME by Nomisa (New for 2025)

New this year, TIME by Nomisa introduces a soundscape of Afro and Deep House infused with timeless classic House influences, taking over Thursday nights.

Season: May 8 – October 2

Friday: Vintage by Sebastian Gamboa

Celebrating its 15th season, Vintage by Sebastian Gamboa returns with a refined selection of House music and timeless Ibiza classics, offering a nod to the island’s authentic spirit.

Season: May 9 – October 3

Saturday: Pandora

DJ Oliver’s Pandora pays tribute to the golden age of House and electronic music, creating an atmosphere of pure dancefloor nostalgia every Saturday.

Season: May 10 – October 4

Sunday: Naughty

Rounding off the week, Naughty offers an energetic mix of Latin House, Reggaeton and classic anthems, perfect for closing the weekend on a high.

Season: May 18 – September 21

Season opening with three special nights

Before the weekly program kicks in, Lío Ibiza opens the summer with a three-night special event series:

May 1 : MVSON by Mason Collective

May 2 : Peaks by Alex Kennon

May 3: A headline performance by Berlin DJ Jamiie, showcasing her signature Afro House style

Tickets and reservations now available

In addition to its club nights, Lío Ibiza brings back its renowned cabaret dinner show Spectacularrr — a one-of-a-kind experience that combines haute cuisine with live performances and high-impact visual production.

Both general admission tickets and table reservations for the club nights and dinner show are now available through the venue’s official channels.

