SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia Celebrates 10 Years in Formentera and Launches Tickets for Its Exclusive 2026 Edition

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia, one of Spain’s most distinctive and acclaimed boutique music festivals, will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Formentera this year. The special edition will take place from October 2 to October 4, 2026, with festival passes going on sale on June 10 at 12:00 p.m. through the event’s official website.

Under the theme of “(Re)discovering Formentera and the festival itself,” organizers are preparing a landmark edition that will revisit some of the most memorable moments from the past decade. The event will welcome back several standout artists who have previously performed at the festival while also introducing new acts. As in previous years, the lineup remains undisclosed, preserving one of the festival’s most recognizable traditions.

A Unique Festival Experience in Formentera

Since its launch, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia has deliberately positioned itself away from the mainstream festival model. With a strictly limited capacity of only 350 attendees, the event combines live music, local gastronomy, craft beer experiences, and immersive activities connected to the culture, heritage and natural environment of Formentera.

This intimate format has helped establish the festival as one of the most exclusive and sustainable cultural events in the Mediterranean, attracting visitors seeking authentic experiences beyond conventional music festivals.

A Decade of Renowned Artists and Emerging Talent

Over its previous nine editions, the festival has hosted internationally recognized artists including The Vaccines, Jorge Drexler, Baiuca, Roosevelt, Queralt Lahoz, Israel Fernández, Maria Arnal and Carlos Ares, alongside emerging talents who later achieved international recognition.

Throughout its history, the festival has presented 78 artists, 83 live performances, and 17 DJ sets, reinforcing its reputation as a platform for both established and breakthrough musical acts.

2025 Edition

Sustainability and Environmental Awareness at the Core

A defining characteristic of SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is its strong commitment to sustainability and its close connection to the island of Formentera.

Over the last decade, the festival has organized more than 30 cultural and environmental routes by land and sea, guided by local experts in fields such as history, archaeology, marine biology, ecology and astronomy. The project has also actively collaborated with environmental initiatives including the Save Posidonia Project, which aims to protect the island’s vital Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows, a key ecosystem in the Mediterranean Sea.

Strong Support from the Local Community

The festival’s impact extends beyond culture and tourism, contributing significantly to the local economy and community.

More than 140 local businesses and organizations have participated in the project over the past decade, while over 30 restaurants and chefs have helped shape its acclaimed gastronomic offering. In addition, more than 2,500 visitors from outside Formentera have taken part in the festival experience, strengthening the island’s position as a destination for sustainable tourism and high-quality cultural events.

An Exclusive Mediterranean Festival Model

With its tenth edition, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia continues to champion a different vision of the modern music festival — one based on proximity, sustainability, authenticity and meaningful connections with the surrounding environment.

As the festival celebrates a decade of success, it further reinforces Formentera’s reputation as the home of one of the Mediterranean’s most exclusive, innovative and environmentally conscious cultural experiences.