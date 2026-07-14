Rodrigo Cuevas Headlines Ibiza’s Nits de Tànit Festival 2026 with a Celebration of Folk, Electronic Music and Contemporary Culture

One of Ibiza’s leading summer cultural events, the Nits de Tànit Festival, returns this August for its 12th edition, bringing together three acclaimed artists who redefine traditional music through contemporary performance. Organised by the Consell Insular d’Eivissa, the festival will once again take place in the atmospheric grounds of the former Military Headquarters, at the foot of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dalt Vila.

The 2026 programme features L’arannà, Rodrigo Cuevas and Valeria Castro, offering audiences a unique journey through folk traditions, electronic music, experimental soundscapes and intimate songwriting. All performances begin at 10:00 p.m.

Rodrigo Cuevas Brings ‘La Belleza’ to Ibiza

The festival’s headline performance comes on 28 August, when Rodrigo Cuevas, one of Spain’s most original and influential contemporary artists, takes to the stage with his acclaimed show La Belleza.

Winner of the 2023 National Prize for Contemporary Music, Cuevas has built an international reputation for creating performances that fuse Asturian folk traditions, electronic music, theatre, humour, social commentary and visually striking stage design.

His work has become synonymous with a new generation of artists reinterpreting traditional Iberian culture through bold, modern artistic expression—an approach that perfectly reflects the philosophy of Nits de Tànit, a festival dedicated to connecting heritage and innovation.

Three Concerts Celebrating Tradition and Innovation

The festival opens on 22 August with L’arannà, the duo formed by Anna Sala and Ibiza-born musician Lara Magrinyà.

L’arannà | DI

Their latest project, Turmarí, explores the musical traditions of Ibiza and Formentera (the Pityusic Islands) through a creative blend of experimental electronics, synthesisers, traditional instruments and glosas, the improvised sung poetry that forms part of the islands’ cultural heritage.

The closing concert on 30 August features Valeria Castro, one of the fastest-rising voices in contemporary Spanish-language music.

The Canary Islands singer-songwriter, recipient of the 2025 Ondas Award for Musical Phenomenon of the Year and a multiple Latin Grammy and Goya Awards nominee, will perform songs from her latest album, El cuerpo después de todo, showcasing the emotional songwriting and warm vocal style that have earned her widespread critical acclaim.

Valeria Castro | Jose Sanchez/E.P.

A Cultural Highlight of Ibiza’s Summer Calendar

According to Sara Ramon, Ibiza’s Councillor for Culture, Education and Heritage, Nits de Tànit has established itself as one of the island’s premier cultural festivals, attracting both residents and international visitors with a programme that combines internationally recognised artists with innovative musical projects.

This year’s edition continues the festival’s mission of presenting performances that bridge traditional culture and contemporary creativity, reinforcing Ibiza’s reputation as a destination for high-quality cultural experiences beyond its famous nightlife and beaches.

Tickets and Free Shuttle Service

Tickets go on sale on 14 July at 3:00 p.m., with advance tickets priced at €10 and €15 at the door, subject to availability. Purchases are limited to five tickets per person for each concert.

To make the venue more accessible, the Consell Insular d’Eivissa will once again provide a free shuttle minibus service between Multicines Eivissa and the concert venue, operating between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. before each performance.

With its spectacular location beneath the historic walls of Dalt Vila, Nits de Tànit continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the best music festivals in Ibiza, celebrating live music, Mediterranean culture, artistic innovation and the rich musical heritage of Spain.