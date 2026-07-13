Six Drivers Test Positive for Drugs and Illegal Taxi Activity Uncovered in Surprise Police Check at Key Ibiza Junction

Ibiza Local Police carried out a surprise early-morning traffic and transport inspection that resulted in 27 offences being reported, including drug-driving offences, illegal taxi operations and transport regulation breaches, during a targeted operation at one of the island’s busiest road junctions.

The checkpoint took place at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Avenida de Santa Eulària and Passeig Juan Carlos I, a strategic access point to Ibiza Town (Eivissa) popularly known as the “Podenco Roundabout”, named after the sculpture honouring the traditional Ibizan Hound.

The operation formed part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety, combat illegal passenger transport, and ensure compliance with Spain’s traffic and transport regulations during the busy Ibiza summer tourism season.

Six Drivers Tested Positive for Drugs

During the roadside inspection, officers conducted multiple drug screening tests, with six drivers returning positive results.

Among the most serious cases was the driver of a VTC (private hire vehicle), who tested positive for drugs while carrying passengers, raising significant concerns about passenger safety and professional transport standards on the island.

Illegal Taxi Services Targeted

Police also detected several cases linked to illegal taxi activity, one of Ibiza’s most persistent transport challenges during the summer months.

The operation resulted in:

One report for operating an illegal taxi service

Two reports for the illegal solicitation of passengers

Two reports for failing to carry the legally required route documentation during passenger transport

Authorities continue to step up inspections to tackle unlicensed transport services, which become increasingly common during the island’s peak tourism season.

Officers stop a driver. | A.E

Drug Possession and Traffic Violations

In addition to transport-related offences, officers issued 10 reports for possession of illegal drugs under Spain’s Organic Law 4/2015 on Citizen Security.

The checkpoint also uncovered 11 traffic violations, bringing the total number of offences recorded during the operation to 27.

More Roadside Checks Planned Across Ibiza

The Ibiza Local Police confirmed that similar preventive roadside operations will continue throughout the summer.

According to the Town Hall, the objective is to:

Enhance road safety

Protect passengers using licensed transport services

Combat illegal taxi operations

Ensure compliance with Spanish transport and traffic legislation

With millions of visitors arriving in Ibiza every summer, authorities say these inspections are an essential tool for maintaining safe roads, fair competition within the transport sector, and public confidence in licensed taxi and VTC services.