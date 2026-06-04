Ibiza Launches Nits al Baluard 2026 with Argentine Tango and a Frank Sinatra Tribute

The city of Ibiza is set to kick off the Nits al Baluard 2026 concert series this Saturday, launching a summer programme of free live music performances at the historic Baluarte de Sant Pere, located within the iconic Dalt Vila fortified old town.

The opening concert will begin at 9:00 PM and feature Tangos La Porteña, a renowned ensemble specializing in traditional Argentine tango, offering audiences an authentic journey through one of Latin America’s most celebrated musical genres.

According to the Department of Culture and Heritage of Ibiza City Council, the programme has been designed to bring culture and live music closer to residents and visitors, while reinforcing the cultural and historical significance of Dalt Vila as a premier venue for artistic events. All performances will be free of charge and open to the public.

Nits al Baluard 2026 Summer Concert Programme

The inaugural performance will showcase some of the most emblematic sounds of Argentine tango, setting the tone for a cultural programme that will run throughout the summer until 13 September 2026.

The second concert is scheduled for 19 July at 9:00 PM, when Jive at Nine and vocalist Diego Román will present a special Frank Sinatra tribute concert, performing some of the legendary American singer’s most iconic songs.

On 16 August, the series will continue with Four Musical Perspectives, a concert dedicated to classical music, exploring different artistic interpretations and styles within the genre.

The 2026 edition of Nits al Baluard will conclude on 13 September with A Musical Journey Through Korea and Spain, featuring musicians Eun Ae Lee and David Alegre. The performance will celebrate the musical traditions and cultural influences of both countries, creating a unique artistic dialogue between Korean and Spanish culture.

Through initiatives such as Nits al Baluard, Ibiza continues to strengthen its position as a leading cultural tourism destination, combining live music, heritage preservation, and community engagement within one of the Mediterranean’s most remarkable historic settings.