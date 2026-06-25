Ibiza and Formentera Hotels Among the Biggest Winners at the Condé Nast Traveler Spain Awards 2026

Ibiza and Formentera have reinforced their status as two of the Mediterranean’s premier luxury travel destinations after receiving three of the most coveted accolades at the Condé Nast Traveler Spain Awards 2026, one of the travel industry’s most prestigious annual events.

The awards, which are decided through votes cast by Condé Nast Traveler readers, celebrate excellence across hotels, resorts, and travel experiences. This year’s ceremony, held in Madrid during the publication’s 19th anniversary celebrations, brought together leading figures from the worlds of tourism, hospitality, culture, and entertainment.

Among the standout winners were three properties from Ibiza and Formentera, highlighting the growing international appeal of the Pityusic Islands as destinations for luxury tourism, wellness travel, boutique hospitality, and exclusive Mediterranean escapes.

Eva Soriano and David Moralejo, Head of Editorial Content at Condé Nast Traveler Spain | Sergio Martínez

Ibiza Gran Hotel Wins Best Design & Architecture Hotel 2026

One of the night’s most significant recognitions went to Ibiza Gran Hotel, which was awarded Best Design & Architecture Hotel 2026.

The award recognizes the property’s commitment to contemporary luxury, innovative architecture, and exceptional guest experiences. As one of Ibiza’s most iconic five-star hotels, Ibiza Gran Hotel continues to position itself at the forefront of the island’s high-end hospitality sector.

The accolade further strengthens Ibiza’s reputation as a destination where world-class design, luxury accommodation, and premium lifestyle experiences converge.

OKU Ibiza Named Best Relax & Fun Hotel 2026

Ibiza achieved a second major success with OKU Ibiza, which received the award for Best Relax & Fun Hotel 2026.

Known for its blend of wellness, sophisticated leisure experiences, and contemporary island lifestyle, OKU Ibiza has become one of the island’s most sought-after luxury retreats. The recognition reflects the growing demand among international travelers for destinations that combine relaxation, wellbeing, and vibrant social experiences.

The award also highlights Ibiza’s evolution beyond its nightlife reputation, showcasing the island’s strength in the luxury wellness and lifestyle travel sectors.

Teranka Formentera Receives Best Escape Hotel 2026 Award

Formentera also enjoyed a landmark moment at the awards ceremony, with Teranka being named Best Escape Hotel 2026.

Located on one of the Mediterranean’s most exclusive islands, Teranka has gained international recognition for its understated luxury, tranquil atmosphere, and connection to the natural beauty of Formentera.

The award underscores the island’s growing appeal among travelers seeking privacy, authenticity, sustainability, and premium boutique hospitality away from mass tourism destinations.

International Recognition for Ibiza and Formentera

The success of Ibiza Gran Hotel, OKU Ibiza, and Teranka Formentera reflects a broader trend that continues to elevate Ibiza and Formentera within the global luxury travel market.

From award-winning design hotels and wellness resorts to exclusive beachfront escapes, both islands have become increasingly attractive to high-end travelers looking for unique Mediterranean experiences.

Their success at the Condé Nast Traveler Spain Awards 2026 further consolidates Ibiza and Formentera’s position among Europe’s leading destinations for luxury tourism, boutique hotels, wellness retreats, and premium island getaways