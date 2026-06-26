528 Ibiza Unveils a Star-Studded Open-Air Music Line-Up for July

528 Ibiza has revealed an extensive July 2026 programme, reinforcing its reputation as one of the island’s premier open-air electronic music venues. Nestled in the Benimussa hills, the venue will host an impressive schedule of international DJs, live performances, and exclusive Ibiza residencies, offering music lovers a unique outdoor experience throughout the peak summer season.

Blending spectacular natural surroundings with world-class electronic music, 528 Ibiza continues to establish itself as a must-visit destination for visitors seeking Ibiza nightlife beyond the traditional superclubs.

Brunch! x The Gardens of Babylon Makes Its Ibiza Debut

The month opens on July 1 with the Ibiza debut of Brunch! x The Gardens of Babylon, a concept that combines electronic music, holistic experiences, wellness activities, artisan markets, and immersive performances.

The opening event will feature acclaimed artists Ben Böhmer, Jan Blomqvist, Bloem, and Unders, delivering sunset-to-night performances in one of Ibiza’s most picturesque outdoor venues.

The collaboration returns on July 8, when Monolink, Satori, Jamiie, and Romy Janssen headline another evening celebrating music, creativity, and community.

La Discothèque Returns with an Exclusive Ibiza Residency

Every Thursday throughout July, La Discothèque returns to Ibiza with a five-week exclusive residency at 528.

Running from July 2 to July 30, the series will welcome some of dance music’s most respected selectors, including Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Annie Mac, Crazy P, Derrick Carter, DJ Paulette, Dan Shake, and Antal B2B Luke Una.

The residency is expected to become one of the season’s standout events for fans of house, disco, soul, and underground electronic music.

Pikes Presents Brings Ibiza Club Culture to 528

Tuesday nights will once again belong to Pikes Presents, a series celebrating the roots of Ibiza’s legendary club culture.

The programme features internationally renowned artists including 2manydjs, Groove Armada, Sasha & John Digweed, Erol Alkan, tINI, and S.A.S.S., with events beginning in The Garden before continuing late into the night at The Club.

The concept combines intimate performances with the authentic atmosphere that has long defined Ibiza’s electronic music scene.

Saturdays Celebrate the Spirit of Classic Ibiza

On Saturdays, Andy Manumission Presents Saturdays pays tribute to the island’s iconic party heritage.

Throughout the month, guests can enjoy performances from K-Klass, Doorly, Pete Gooding, Timo Maas, Yousef, Clara Da Costa, and a selection of special guests, bringing together different generations of DJs who have shaped Ibiza’s nightlife culture.

BBC Radio 1 Dance Closes an Unmissable Month

The July programme also features events from Kaluki, JOY, Modern Funktion, Clockwork Orange, and Bass Jamz, ensuring a diverse musical offering across multiple electronic genres.

The month concludes on July 31 with the return of BBC Radio 1 Dance, featuring an outstanding line-up led by Disclosure, Gorgon City, Pete Tong, Danny Howard, and Sarah Story.

The finale caps a month that further strengthens 528 Ibiza’s position as one of the island’s leading open-air music venues, attracting both international visitors and electronic music fans looking for unforgettable summer experiences in Ibiza.