Chinois Ibiza Marks Fifth Summer Season with World-Class DJ Residencies and Electronic Music Talent

Chinois Ibiza is celebrating its fifth summer season, further establishing itself as one of the island’s most distinctive nightlife destinations. Located within the prestigious Ibiza Gran Hotel, just minutes from Ibiza Town, the club has become a leading alternative to Ibiza’s larger venues by offering an experience centred on intimacy, musical quality and inclusivity.

Combining a state-of-the-art sound system, immersive visual productions and a dancefloor-focused philosophy, Chinois Ibiza continues to attract clubbers seeking a more refined and personal nightlife experience. For the 2026 season, the venue has introduced a new high-impact LED screen behind the DJ booth, enhancing its signature atmosphere and reinforcing its reputation for cutting-edge club design.

A Diverse Weekly Programme Showcasing the Best of Electronic Music

The 2026 Chinois Ibiza season presents a carefully curated schedule that spans multiple genres and musical cultures, ensuring that every night offers a unique experience.

Mondays see the return of La Troya, one of Ibiza’s most iconic and flamboyant parties, renowned for its celebration of freedom, diversity and self-expression.

On Tuesdays, guests can experience a rotation of three influential concepts: Appetite, Blanche, and Anjunadeep. Together, these events explore a broad musical spectrum, from house music and techno to UK garage and deeper underground sounds.

Wednesdays feature the return of Mahmut Orhan and his acclaimed residency Sounds Like Pillowtalk, following the success of its debut season.

Defected, Afro House and Iconic Ibiza Residencies

Thursdays belong to Defected, one of the world’s most respected house music brands, which takes over Chinois Ibiza for a remarkable 23-week residency dedicated to authentic house music culture and internationally renowned DJs.

On Fridays, South African duo Major League DJz presents Echoes of Tomorrow, bringing the vibrant energy of Afro House to the heart of Ibiza and highlighting one of the fastest-growing movements in global electronic music.

Saturdays welcome the return of Claptone and his celebrated residency The Masquerade, where mystery, theatrical production and sophisticated house music combine to create one of the island’s most recognisable club experiences.

Sundays are dedicated to Bedouin and the latest edition of SAGA, which this year adopts the theme Garden of Unearthly Delights. The concept blends dreamlike storytelling, emotional electronic music and immersive production design to create a uniquely atmospheric closing event each week.

International Guest Artists Elevate the 2026 Season

Adding further prestige to the programme, Chinois Ibiza will host performances from an impressive roster of internationally acclaimed artists, including Pete Tong, Faithless, Carl Craig, Kerri Chandler, Melanie C, Groove Armada, Nora En Pure and Monolink.

With an eclectic mix of house, techno, Afro House, melodic electronic music and underground sounds, Chinois Ibiza 2026 delivers a season designed for music lovers seeking authenticity, creativity and world-class performances in one of Ibiza’s most sophisticated club settings.

As Ibiza continues to evolve as a global nightlife capital, Chinois Ibiza stands out by offering a boutique clubbing experience where music, community and artistic expression remain at the centre of the dancefloor.