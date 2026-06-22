Full Eivissa Jazz 2026 Lineup Announced: Five Days of World-Class Jazz in Ibiza

The complete program for Eivissa Jazz 2026 has been unveiled, confirming five nights of outstanding performances that will transform Ibiza Town into a hub for international jazz, contemporary fusion and live music. Celebrating its 38th edition, the festival will take place from September 1 to 5, featuring acclaimed artists from around the world alongside some of the most respected musicians from Ibiza and the Balearic Islands.

This year’s headline acts include American bassist, vocalist and composer Tonina Saputo and Brazilian bass virtuoso Michael Pipoquinha, two internationally recognized artists who will lead a program showcasing the diversity and evolution of modern jazz.

September 1: Mediterranean Sounds Open the Festival

The festival kicks off at Vara de Rey Promenade with SANG, the original project of Mallorcan singer and violinist Sinéad Cormican. Blending Mediterranean, Celtic and Andalusian influences through a contemporary jazz language, the performance promises a unique opening to the festival.

The evening continues with local favorites Jive at Nine, joined by special guests Claudia Ottelli and Iván Pacheco, founders of the swing ensemble Swingin’ Tonic.

September 2: Gospel and Flamenco Fusion

On September 2, the action moves to Parc Reina Sofia, where the renowned Big Band Ciutat d’Eivissa, directed by Vicent Tur, will present a special concert dedicated to gospel music.

The performance will feature vocalists Jordi Sanou, Matteo Crocetti, Miss Aranzazu, Lauren, Reya Thomas and Claudia Bardagí. Later in the evening, Ibossim Flamenco Ibiza will take the stage, combining traditional flamenco roots with contemporary influences and elements of Latin jazz.

September 3: Emerging European Jazz and Acid Jazz Excellence

Beginning September 3, concerts will be held at the spectacular Baluard de Santa Llúcia in Dalt Vila, a UNESCO-listed setting overlooking Ibiza Town.

The evening opens with L.A.B Trio, winners of the Getxo Jazz Festival Revelation Award 2025 and widely regarded as one of the most exciting emerging acts on the European jazz scene.

They will be followed by The Illusions, led by Ibiza musicians Franco Botto and Pere Navarro, joined by internationally acclaimed New Zealand saxophonist Nathan Haines, a prominent figure in the global acid jazz movement.

September 4: A Tribute to Modern Jazz Innovation

Ibizan guitarist Antoni Marí will headline the fourth day with a sextet of young musicians exploring the legacy of 1960s modern jazz through a contemporary lens.

The night concludes with the celebrated Eivissa Jazz Experience, directed by pianist Abe Rábade. One of the festival’s signature projects, the initiative brings together musicians who have previously performed at Eivissa Jazz to create a one-off ensemble and an exclusive repertoire rehearsed just hours before the performance.

September 5: A Grand Finale Dedicated to the Bass

The closing night pays tribute to one of the most influential instruments in modern music: the bass.

First to perform will be Tonina Saputo, the California-born bassist, singer and composer whose music seamlessly blends jazz, classical traditions, Latin sounds and African-rooted rhythms. Frequently compared to Esperanza Spalding, Tonina has emerged as one of the most original voices in contemporary American jazz.

The festival finale belongs to Michael Pipoquinha, widely recognized as one of the most innovative and technically gifted bass players of Brazil’s new generation. Having launched his professional career at just eleven years old, Pipoquinha combines jazz, soul, funk and world music influences into a distinctive musical language. Collaborations with legendary artists including Djavan, Gilberto Gil and Ivan Lins have cemented his reputation as one of the leading bassists on the international stage.

With its blend of established stars, rising talent and unique performances, Eivissa Jazz 2026 once again reinforces Ibiza’s position as one of the Mediterranean’s most important destinations for live jazz and cultural tourism.