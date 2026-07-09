Cruise passengers arriving in Ibiza choose beaches, Dalt Vila and budget-friendly plans

For many travelers stepping off the MSC Seaview at the Port of Ibiza on Wednesday morning, the island marked both the first stop of their Mediterranean cruise and their first-ever visit to Ibiza. Arriving from Barcelona at 11:30 a.m., the ship brought mostly visitors from Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, along with passengers from Morocco.

Although many admitted they knew little about Ibiza beyond its global reputation, most arrived with similar expectations. They spoke of world-famous nightlife, beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, live music and a laid-back Mediterranean atmosphere.

“Party, music, beaches and good vibes,” one passenger from Morocco said when asked what came to mind when thinking about Ibiza.

Another traveler from Sicily described the island as a place full of “fun people who know how to enjoy life.”

Talamanca Beach and Dalt Vila top cruise passengers’ plans

With just a few hours ashore before the ship departs at 9 p.m., most passengers have planned to make every minute count.

The most popular destination is Talamanca Beach, thanks to its close proximity to the cruise port and its convenient access to Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town.

Many visitors intend to follow the same route: walk from the port to the beach, enjoy a swim, have a quick lunch and then spend the afternoon wandering through the historic streets and fortress of Dalt Vila before returning to the ship.

Several passengers admitted they had arrived without a detailed itinerary.

“We booked a private tour, but honestly we don’t even know exactly where it’s taking us,” one Italian family said with a laugh while waiting to leave the port.

Others preferred to leave room for spontaneity.

“I’ve heard so much about Ibiza as a holiday destination, so I’m really excited to finally see it,” said Oli, who is traveling with her husband, mother-in-law and young daughter.

Catamarans, hidden coves and Ibiza’s famous nightlife

Not every visitor is staying near Ibiza Town.

Two couples from Madrid and Barcelona have booked a catamaran excursion along the coast of Sant Antoni, hoping to discover what they had been told are “the island’s most beautiful beaches.”

Another family from Seville reserved lunch at the well-known beach club in Cala Bassa after hearing recommendations about both the food and the scenery.

Others have chosen to explore independently.

A family from Tenerife rented a car and plans to rely on Google Maps and online recommendations to decide where to go throughout the day. Two friends from Italy made the same choice, saying a rental car offered greater flexibility while also fitting their budget.

For some visitors, however, beaches are only part of the experience.

A bachelor party heading to Ushuaïa Ibiza said they planned to spend the afternoon enjoying one of the island’s internationally famous open-air clubs.

“We love the beach too, but today we’re going to enjoy the party scene,” one of them said.

Making the most of Ibiza without overspending

Budget was another topic that frequently came up among cruise passengers.

Many said they planned to keep costs under control by choosing supermarkets, takeaway food or local cafés instead of expensive restaurants, allowing them to spend more time enjoying the island rather than worrying about their budget.

“We’ll buy food at the supermarket and eat together on the beach,” one Italian family explained before heading to Platja d’en Bossa.

Another passenger said his priorities were clear.

“First I want to swim in Ibiza’s beaches. Then we’ll see if we spend money on anything else.“

A man from Madrid joked that his partner was in charge of the day’s expenses.

“She pays for everything, so whatever she wants to spend. I’m the one being kept,” he laughed.

Ibiza’s reputation for high prices

The island’s image as an expensive summer destination was also part of many conversations.

Several passengers admitted they had little idea of what prices would actually be and preferred to decide where to eat or what to do after arriving in the city.

One British visitor from London said he had checked restaurant menus online before boarding the cruise and had already decided to keep things simple.

“I’d rather eat at McDonald’s while walking around than sit down and spend money I don’t have,” he said with a smile.

Another passenger waiting for the shuttle bus summed up his own approach in just two words:

“Controlled spending.“

Beaches, views and history over shopping

Unlike many other Mediterranean cruise destinations, shopping was not high on visitors’ priorities.

Instead, most passengers said they wanted to spend their limited time relaxing on the beach, enjoying Ibiza’s coastal scenery and exploring Dalt Vila, rather than browsing stores.

“I don’t think Ibiza is the place for shopping when you have beaches like these,” one Spanish visitor said.

Whether joining a private excursion, renting a car, taking a taxi or simply walking from the port, nearly every cruise passenger shared the same objective: experience as much of Ibiza as possible in a single day, from its famous beaches and hidden coves to the historic streets of Dalt Vila and the island’s internationally renowned atmosphere.