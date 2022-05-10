Ibiza ferry company Trasmapi will link Mallorca and Menorca in summer 2022

The Ibizan ferry company Trasmapi, with 48 years of maritime experience in transporting passengers between the Pitiusas, expands in the Balearic Islands with a new route that will link Mallorca and Menorca this summer, as reported by the ferry company itself in a statement.

The fast-ferry ‘Fairweather‘, which will start this new route between Mallorca (Alcudia) and Menorca (Ciutadella), is currently in the Ibizan port of Sant Antoni.

It is foreseen that in the upcoming days the commercial introduction on both islands will also take place, as well as the brand launching, which will be a vertical dependent of Trasmapi.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.