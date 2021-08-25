27.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...

Inter-island tourism ‘boom’: record influx of Mallorcans to Menorca and Ibiza in July

Since 2012, the trend has shifted, and Menorca has established itself as the preferred destination

miquel-crespi
Updated:
Inter-island tourism 'boom': record influx of Mallorcans to Menorca and Ibiza in July
Air Nostrum aircraft, which covers inter-island routes, at Ibiza airport. CÉSAR NAVARRO.

It has become common for many Mallorcans to log on to their social networks and see images of relatives and acquaintances enjoying themselves at a Menorcan cove, strolling through Dalt Vila in Ibiza or sunbathing on the beach of ses Illetes, in Formentera. There was a real boom in inter-island tourism in July, with 47,024 visitors from Mallorca travelling by boat to the other islands, according to data from the Institut Balear d’Estadística (Ibestat) published last Thursday.

This figure is the all-time record for any month of July since 2006, the first year for which data is available, surpassing the previous record by 21.5%, in July 2018. In fact, the four highest figures in this area have all occurred in the previous four Julys.

“There are several very influential factors. Firstly, trips that have been made during the pandemic, which are to nearby destinations for a few days, in many cases between three and five,” says Xisco Mulet, president of the Balearic Islands Travel Agencies Association (AVIBA). “There is a greater sense of security in going to a Balearic island than, for example, to Greece, because of the uncertainty around quarantine when you go to another country, the risk of confinement or the possibility of having to postpone the return trip.” he adds.

“In addition, there are the Govern’s tourist vouchers. This is a subsidy of 100 euros per person for inter-island travel which greatly boosts tourism, as it is a significant discount on travel costs, “he explains. The truth is that the promotion of tourist vouchers is a strategy that has been adopted by several communities to promote local tourism such as the Region of Murcia, and which in the Balearic Islands “has been a mainstay, it will be a record summer,” says Mulet.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte