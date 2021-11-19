Hospitality Industry in Ibiza: against the covid passport but admits that “it would be worse to close”

The sector views this possibility with concern, although it is also aware that it “the remedy [requiring the covid certificate] is better than the disease [that restaurants will be closed down again]”, as Veronica Juan, president of the association of bars, restaurants and cafes (Pimeef) believes: Anything that avoids a situation like the one we experienced a year ago is a lesser evil. We must not forget the ruin it meant for so many colleagues. Infections are on the rise all over Europe and vaccination is supposed to be our workhorse and it seems to be working”. Juan stresses that for the owner of a establishment “is not pleasant to have to act as an inspector, but there will be no other option if this is the way activity is guaranteed and we do not find ourselves in the same situation as last year, when the whole sector was closed”.

“I see it,” she says, “relatively inevitable, although there is opposition in the sector, mostly because it is a nuisance to have to start controlling customers. But it is more serious to be closed. It would be, in any case, a lesser evil”

